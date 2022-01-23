ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Spirits high as Ireland relax Covid restrictions

By Ross Martin-Pavitt
Indy100
Indy100
 5 days ago

Optimism was in ample supply in cities and towns across Ireland on Saturday after a sweeping relaxation of Covid rules.

The country has taken a significant stride back to normality with the lifting of the majority of curbs on society.

The moves announced by the Government on Friday evening came into effect at 6am on Saturday.

An 8pm curfew on the hospitality sector has gone, with pubs and restaurants able to trade restriction-free and without the need for social distancing.

Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here

Comments / 0

Related
Indy100

What is happening with Omicron in the UK?

Yesterday, the UK's Plan B measures to deal with the spread of coronavirus came to an end meaning masks and Covid passes have been scaled back with work from home guidance also scrapped. The government have said we must "learn to live with Covid" with health secretary Sajid Javid encouraging...
PUBLIC HEALTH
lonelyplanet.com

Ireland to lift (almost) all COVID-19 restrictions tomorrow

Ireland is getting rid of almost all remaining COVID-19 restrictions as infection rates decline across the country. As of Saturday, January 22, COVID passes will no longer be required to enter restaurants and bars, nightclubs will reopen, and late-night entertainment venues can return to normal operating hours. Following recommendations from...
WORLD
buckinghamshirelive.com

Milton Keynes face mask rules at Xscape and centre:mk as Covid restrictions relax

Shopping centres in Milton Keynes have updated their Covid rules in line with the government after the rules have once again been relaxed. On Thursday, January 27, face coverings are no longer mandatory in shops, on public transport and other indoor settings in England as the government have relaxed 'Plan B' Covid measures.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ireland#Covid#Relaxation#Trade Restriction
Indy100

Monkey, gecko and succulent bamboo among 224 new species in Greater Mekong

A langur monkey, a half-orange, half-grey gecko and the world’s first succulent bamboo are among 224 new species in the Greater Mekong area, wildlife experts said.A report from conservation charity WWF said the unusual finds in the region of Southeast Asia showed it was a “hotspot” for wildlife diversity but also highlighted the threats they faced and the need to protect species and habitats from being lost.In total 155 plants, 16 fish species, 17 amphibians, 35 reptiles and one mammal were formally described as new species in 2020 in the Greater Mekong, covering Cambodia, Laos, Burma, Thailand and Vietnam.They include...
ANIMALS
Indy100

Rare white-clawed crayfish rediscovered in nature reserve after three decades

A rare white-clawed crayfish has been discovered at a nature reserve where it was thought to have died out more than 30 years ago, conservationists said.The UK’s only native crayfish species was thought to have vanished from Winnall Moors Nature Reserve in Hampshire in 1991 as a disease spread by invasive signal crayfish from the US wiped out the local population.However, a group of staff and volunteers for Hampshire and Isle of Wight Wildlife Trust made the discovery of the native white-clawed crayfish while carrying out routine management at the reserve in Winchester.A group of what looked like “mini lobsters”...
WILDLIFE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Indy100

48 words that Americans say wrong

There are a number of theories that try to explain the reason Brits and Americans speak English so differently. As the American colonies gained their independence from Great Britain and became the US, they grew and integrated into different cultures. So, Americans and the Brits developed linguistic differences. General phrases that already existed in British English changed. For example, minced beef became ground beef.
U.K.
BoardingArea

Ireland Ends Most Covid-19 Restrictions

Ireland is making a big U-turn on its Covid-19 restrictions. In December, the country announced some of the strictest measures in Europe including curfews. Now, the Republic of Ireland has decided to lift most of them. “I have stood here on many dark days but today is a good day,”...
WORLD
Indy100

Indy100

160K+
Followers
8K+
Post
60M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy