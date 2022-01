The Charlotte Hornets set a number of franchise records as they went off for a franchise record 158 points in a 32-point win over the Indiana Pacers. The Hornets came out of the gate strong and jumped out to an early 12-3 lead thanks to strong play on both ends of the floor. They eventually let up on the defensive end and let the Pacers get rolling. The Pacers made 13 of their first 18 shots and scored 30 points by the three minute mark of the first. Miles Bridges spurred the Hornets offense with 12 early points and played with a noticeably higher level of confidence and aggression than we had seen prior to the last couple of games. After one, the Hornets trailed 36-33.

