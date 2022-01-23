ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carroll County, IA

Three Carroll County child care centers awarded grants

By Mandy Billings
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3myOi3_0dtPXf3a00

(Carroll Co.) Three Carroll County child care centers were recently awarded Child Care Grants.

The Lil Wildcat Education Center in Glidden was awarded $250,731. The grant will support the finalized construction of a new 5,327 square foot facility in Glidden to reduce barriers for the area’s workforce to access quality childcare. Specifically, the $1.75 million project will double the capacity for childcare services in Glidden by having an infrastructure to serve up to 71 children. Gap filling childcare and early educational programming will be provided for infants (6 weeks old) and other children up to age 12. Additional capital is needed to offset an increase of nearly $350,000 in project costs from the center’s original February 2021 construction estimates.

KuemperCares in Carroll was awarded $80,000. KuemperCares is expanding childcare services by adding additional child care slots and making health and safety updates to the current facility. An additional 15 childcare slots will be added to summer program and implementation of a 3-year-old preschool program will begin in the fall of 2022. The additional child care slots and new preschool program will help the community’s child care and early education void.

Breda Day Center, Inc. was warded $16,316. Breda Daycare Center’s proposed project is to add on an expansion to the preschool room. This will allow the center to have more room for creative curriculum areas and room for five more children to be involved in our preschool education.

Comments / 0

Related
Western Iowa Today

Josh Rasmussen named next shared Superintendent for the Adair-Casey Guthrie Center School District

(ACGC) The school board of the Adair-Casey Community School District and Guthrie Center Community School District have named Joshua Rasmussen as their next superintendent. Rasmussen is currently the middle school principal in the Atlantic CSD. There, he has helped implement the Iowa Instructional Framework to design, plan, and reflect on classroom instruction. He also collaborated with teachers and staff to create a comprehensive return-to-learn plan during the COVID-19 pandemic and added more science, technology, engineering, and math courses for students. Rasmussen previously served as an assistant principal in the Atlantic CSD, as well as the high school dean of students. He holds a master’s degree in K-12 administration from Iowa State University and a bachelor’s degree in business education from Buena Vista University.
GUTHRIE CENTER, IA
Western Iowa Today

Chief Justice Wants Programs To Encourage Lawyers To Practice In Rural Areas

(Des Moines, IA) The Iowa Supreme Court chief justice says she’d like to see more programs that encourage lawyers to live and practice in rural areas. Justice Susan Christensen is a Harlan native and still lives in Shelby County. She says people talk about helping doctors and dentists pay student loans if they practice in rural communities – but no one thinks about lawyers until they need one. Christensen says the irony is that a lawyer who starts in a small town can get far more experience than a law school grad who lands a job at a big city firm.
DES MOINES, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Glidden, IA
County
Carroll County, IA
Local
Iowa Government
City
Breda, IA
Carroll County, IA
Government
Western Iowa Today

DMACC Offers Combined Degree for Students Learning to be A Firefighter & Paramedic

(Des Moines, IA) — Des Moines Area Community College is offering a new program to students wanting to learn to be a firefighter and a paramedic. DMACC’s coordinator of emergency medical service Dustin Dickhaut says when students graduate they are fully prepared to join a fire department. Graduates with an emergency response degree can start at around 60 thousand dollars a year – and that can increase to 70 thousand or more with overtime. The new program will start on the Ankeny campus next August in the fall 2022 semester.
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Bids for F32 project in Audubon County come in under budget

(Audubon) The Audubon County Board of Supervisors received good news on a road construction project during their weekly meeting on Tuesday. Costs for a project on F32 will be less than expected. “The bids came in on a project F32 east out of Audubon and on M66 north of Kimballton. Those bids came in below what we expected just a little bit, so that was good news. It leaves a little bit of extra money to do something else. We discussed some other projects we might do. Not a lot of money–$125,000 or so–but it’s a starter on some small projects.”
AUDUBON COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Region 4 COVID-19 Weekly Update

(Des Moines) The Iowa Department of Public Health’s weekly data shows 3,547 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Region 4 from Wednesday, January 19 through Wednesday, January 26. Over the past seven days, the Iowa Department of Public Health reports 2,107 new positive tests in Pottawattamie County, 167 in...
CASS COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

House Republicans Consider Letting 16-Year-Olds Work Alone in Child Care Facilities

(Des Moines, IA) — Republicans in the Iowa House are debating legislation bill that would allow 16-year-olds to work in child care facilities on their own, without having an adult supervisor in the room. Wade Riedinger of the Iowa Alliance of YMCAs supports the bill and says 16 and 17 year olds already serve as lifeguards and youth sports officials. Janee Harvey with the Department of Human Services says Iowa would be the only state to let 16 and 17 year olds work, unsupervised, in child care centers or homes that provide child care, and it could jeopardize federal funding. Harvey says her agency is proposing that 15-year-olds be allowed to work at child care centers but keeping adult supervision for all minors. Key lawmakers working on the issue say they’re considering changes to the bill before it’s debated in a House committee.
DES MOINES, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Care#Preschool Education#Daycare Center#Infrastructure#Carroll Co#Kuempercares#Breda Daycare Center
Western Iowa Today

Planter University Workshops Focus on Optimizing Planter Setup Across All Brands Local Workshop to be held in Cass County on February 10

(Ames) ISU Extension specialists are teaming up with ISU Ag and Biosystems Engineering specialists to bring planter equipment expertise across Iowa the week of February 7. Iowa State Extention Agronomist Aaron Saeugling says the program comes to Cass County on Thursday, February 10, 2022, at Barkley Farms just outside of Lyman.
CASS COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Several Iowa School Districts Announce Temporary Mask Requirements Have Ended

(Des Moines, IA) — Officials in several Iowa school districts have announced temporary mask requirements for their students have ended after a panel of federal judges ruled on the statewide ban. A federal judge put the state law banning mask mandates on hold last fall after a group of parents had filed suit. Yesterday, a panel of federal judges in Missouri ruled the Iowa judge’s action was too broad and the state should be allowed to enforce its ban. The Iowa Attorney General’s Office says the state won’t be enforcing the ban on mandates as it is filing an appeal asking for a ruling for all 11 judges on the Eighth U-S Circuit Court of Appeals.
IOWA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Preschool
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Atlantic, IA
10K+
Followers
16K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

 https://www.westerniowatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy