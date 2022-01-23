Three Carroll County child care centers awarded grants

(Carroll Co.) Three Carroll County child care centers were recently awarded Child Care Grants.

The Lil Wildcat Education Center in Glidden was awarded $250,731. The grant will support the finalized construction of a new 5,327 square foot facility in Glidden to reduce barriers for the area’s workforce to access quality childcare. Specifically, the $1.75 million project will double the capacity for childcare services in Glidden by having an infrastructure to serve up to 71 children. Gap filling childcare and early educational programming will be provided for infants (6 weeks old) and other children up to age 12. Additional capital is needed to offset an increase of nearly $350,000 in project costs from the center’s original February 2021 construction estimates.

KuemperCares in Carroll was awarded $80,000. KuemperCares is expanding childcare services by adding additional child care slots and making health and safety updates to the current facility. An additional 15 childcare slots will be added to summer program and implementation of a 3-year-old preschool program will begin in the fall of 2022. The additional child care slots and new preschool program will help the community’s child care and early education void.

Breda Day Center, Inc. was warded $16,316. Breda Daycare Center’s proposed project is to add on an expansion to the preschool room. This will allow the center to have more room for creative curriculum areas and room for five more children to be involved in our preschool education.