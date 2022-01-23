Vilsack Discusses School Lunch Funding

(NAFB) The federal government has recently poured big bucks into the school lunch program, and Ag Secretary Tom Vilsack says USDA plans to offer some guidance on the future assistance picture soon.

In December, USDA announced one billion dollars in supply chain mitigation funds. Another 750 million dollars was announced last week in a mid-year adjustment to the typical reimbursement rate.

Speaking to reporters earlier this week, Vilsack said school lunch programs need the funds to adapt to changes from their suppliers.

He says more food being eaten at home is forcing suppliers to adjust their business models. As things stand right now, Vilsack says USDA has no plans for more financial help.

He says USDA is working to give schools a better understanding of the reimbursement picture for the next few years.

Earlier, the School Nutrition Association called on Congress to extend current pandemic waivers for the program through the 2022-23 school year.