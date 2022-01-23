ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vilsack Discusses School Lunch Funding

By Tom Robinson
 5 days ago
(NAFB) The federal government has recently poured big bucks into the school lunch program, and Ag Secretary Tom Vilsack says USDA plans to offer some guidance on the future assistance picture soon.

In December, USDA announced one billion dollars in supply chain mitigation funds. Another 750 million dollars was announced last week in a mid-year adjustment to the typical reimbursement rate.

Speaking to reporters earlier this week, Vilsack said school lunch programs need the funds to adapt to changes from their suppliers.

He says more food being eaten at home is forcing suppliers to adjust their business models. As things stand right now, Vilsack says USDA has no plans for more financial help.

He says USDA is working to give schools a better understanding of the reimbursement picture for the next few years.

Earlier, the School Nutrition Association called on Congress to extend current pandemic waivers for the program through the 2022-23 school year.

House Republicans Release Tax Plan Based On Governor’s Outline

(Des Moines, IA) — Republicans in the Iowa House have released a tax plan based on the governor’s outline. It calls for lowering the state income tax to a single rate of four percent and making retirement income tax exempt. House Speaker Pat Grassley says he expects the plan to be debated soon, but he isn’t setting a date. The plan doesn’t include a corporate tax cut as the governor has proposed. Grassley says that may be a separate conversation that would be held later.
DES MOINES, IA
