POTUS

Donald Trump blasts the 'vicious' Jan. 6 committee and NY AG for targeting his children Ivanka and Donald Jr.

By Alia Shoaib
Business Insider
 5 days ago

Donald Trump along with his children Eric(L) Ivanka and Donald Jr. arrive for a press conference January 11, 2017 at Trump Tower in New York.

Timothy A. Clary/AFP via Getty Images

  • Donald Trump said it was "very unfair" that the Jan. 6 committee and NY AG are targeting his adult children.
  • The Jan. 6 committee asked Ivanka to testify, and the NY AG has issued subpoenas for Ivanka and Donald Jr.
  • Donald Jr., Ivanka, and Eric have been closely intertwined with their father's businesses and presidency.

Former President Donald Trump complained that the "vicious" January 6 committee and New York Attorney General are targeting his adult children as part of their investigations.

"It's a very unfair situation for my children. Very, very unfair," Trump told The Washington Examiner in an interview published Friday.

"It's a disgrace what's going on. They're using these things to try and get people's minds off how incompetently our country is being run. And they don't care. They'll go after children."

Trump's eldest three children, Donald Jr., Ivanka, and Eric, have long been closely intertwined with their father's businesses and political career.

The House select committee investigating the January 6 Capitol riot on Thursday asked Ivanka Trump for her voluntary cooperation with its probe.

Ivanka Trump was a senior advisor to her father during his presidency and was present at the White House as the insurrection unfolded, committee chair Rep. Bennie Thompson said in a letter .

"They are using whatever powers they have. They couldn't care less. They are vicious people," Trump said of the January 6 committee to The Washington Examiner.

"You know Ivanka very well, and you know the quality of her," he told the outlet. "For them to have to go through all this stuff is a disgrace."

Donald Trump faced accusations of nepotism throughout his presidency after installing his eldest daughter and her husband, Jared Kushner, into key roles, despite having no previous qualifying experience.

Separately, New York Attorney General Letitia James's office has been conducting a probe into the Trump Organization's financial dealings.

James said the investigation has uncovered "significant evidence" indicating that the Trump Organization used fraudulent and misleading asset valuations on multiple properties.

Last week, she took legal action to enforce the subpoenas issued to Donald Trump and his children Donald Jr. and Ivanka.

James wrote on Twitter that Trump's eldest two children had been "closely involved in the transactions in question."

Donald Trump Jr. is currently an executive vice president of the Trump Organization, and Ivanka Trump has held senior roles, including overseeing developments and acquisitions.

Eric Trump has already sat for depositions with the attorney general's office, during which he invoked his Fifth Amendment rights more than 500 times , court filings showed.

Donald Trump told The Washington Examiner that he believed James was probing his businesses because she campaigned on a promise of "I'll get Trump."

Speaking about the Trump family, James has said "no one is above the law" and has pledged to continue the investigation to "uncover the facts, and pursue justice."

Comments / 66

cb
5d ago

Should have thought about that before he ran his mouth off inciting the January 6 riot. Consequences of his actions are coming even though he thinks he’s above the law. Ivanka and Don Jr are adults not children.

Reply(3)
37
Guest
5d ago

"They'll go after children" really Donnie? They are grown up adults who have benefitted from a top notch education. They certainly know right from wrong, even if you didn't teach it to them.

Reply(4)
30
lucky enough!
5d ago

Targeting his children?? Aren’t they running the Trump organization? Also weren’t Ivanka and Her husband advisors to the president? Presidents children being in such roles is highly unusual and should have raised concerns about the violation of federal nepotism rules, the risk of disclosing classified information, as well as the wide policy portfolios they had been given despite a lack of expertise or background in those issues. The sons dabbled in much foreign policy. I mean come on. Again. He can’t absorb the blame for allowing his kids in the cross hairs. He’s such a damned jerk

Reply(1)
26
