Public Safety

Week in review: Finding stolen credentials on VirusTotal, BNPL attracting fraudsters

By Helga Labus
helpnetsecurity.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s an overview of some of last week’s most interesting news, articles and interviews:. Google has announced on Thursday that it has started warning users when they open potentially suspicious or dangerous files hosted on Google Drive. Attackers looking to exploit recently discovered Log4j vulnerabilities are also...

www.helpnetsecurity.com

Comments / 0

Related
HackRead

VirusTotal hacking – Hackers can access trove of stolen credentials on VirusTotal

Dubbed VirusTotal Hacking; the attack allowed researchers to access 1,000,000 login credentials exfiltrated by unencrypted crypto wallets and different types of malware. Security researchers at SafeBreach have discovered a way to collect huge amounts of stolen user credentials only by executing searches on VirusTotal. For your information, VirusTotal is an online platform used to examine suspicious URLs and documents.
COMPUTERS
helpnetsecurity.com

Samsung’s fingerprint security IC prevents fraudulent transactions made with stolen cards

Samsung Electronics introduced its new fingerprint security IC (integrated circuit) ─ S3B512C ─ with enhanced security features. The new solution is EMVCo and Common Criteria Evaluation Assurance Level (CC EAL) 6+ certified and performs in line with Mastercard’s latest Biometric Evaluation Plan Summary (BEPS) specifications for biometric payment cards.
TECHNOLOGY
helpnetsecurity.com

COVID test related scam emails still highly popular among cybercriminals

The Omicron variant has contributed to a 521 per cent rise in COVID test related scam emails between October 2021 and January 2022, according to Barracuda Networks. Researchers concluded that this surge in ‘COVID-test’ related phishing attacks is just the latest edition of COVID-19 themed phishing attack campaigns that cyber criminals have exploited throughout the course of the pandemic.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BizReport.com

Studies find more fraudsters using pandemic to steal

As the pandemic forced more consumers and more businesses to go digital for everything from buying groceries to attending virtual business meetings, it also pushed more fraudsters online. API vulnerabilities continue to be an issue for brands, but according to two new reports there is significant risk to both businesses and consumers in the digital space from fraudsters and cybercriminals who are using the COVID-19 pandemic to steal data, money, and other information.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Virustotal#Endpoint Security#Internet Security#Fraud#Bnpl#Google Drive#Log4j#Solarwinds Serv U#Dhl#Check Point Research#Ip#Safebreach#Inky#Ciso#Eclipz Io#Secops#Sapio Research#Help Net Security#Ai
helpnetsecurity.com

Beware of fake tax apps pushing malware

With the self-assessment tax deadline fast approaching in the UK, self-employed individuals will be looking to take advantage of the many apps that are on the market to help make the tax return process as smooth as possible. Unfortunately, there is a real and pervasive problem of tax-related cybercrime. It...
TECHNOLOGY
helpnetsecurity.com

Malware resets Android devices after performing fraudulent wire transfers

If your Android phone initiates a factory reset out of the blue, there’s a chance it has been infected with the BRATA banking malware and you’ve just been ripped off. The unusual functionality serves as a kill switch for the trojan, Cleafy researchers have explained, while also making the victim lose time trying to find out what happened as crooks siphon money out of their account.
CELL PHONES
helpnetsecurity.com

SpyCloud Identity Risk Engine provides fraud risk assessments based on malware-stolen credentials

SpyCloud launched SpyCloud Identity Risk Engine, a transformative API-delivered solution that provides actionable, predictive risk assessments for e-commerce and financial service customers. The assessments consist of a risk score supported by key risk indicators and reason codes, resulting from real-time analysis of SpyCloud’s unmatched collection of recaptured data from breaches,...
TECHNOLOGY
latesthackingnews.com

Researchers Demonstrate VirusTotal Hacking Attack To Steal Credentials

While VirusTotal is a useful platform to check malicious files, it can be a security risk too. At least, that’s what the researchers have recently demonstrated by planning the ‘VirusTotal Hacking” attack. Using this strategy, the researchers could gather thousands of credentials. VirusTotal Hacking Attack. Researchers from...
TECHNOLOGY
helpnetsecurity.com

Stealthy Excel malware putting organizations in crosshairs of ransomware gangs

The HP Wolf Security threat research team identified a wave of attacks utilizing Excel add-in files to spread malware, helping attackers to gain access to targets, and exposing businesses and individuals to data theft and destructive ransomware attacks. There was a huge six-fold increase (+588%) in attackers using malicious Microsoft...
COMPUTERS
helpnetsecurity.com

Strong security starts with the strengthening of the weakest link: passwords

Darren Siegel is a cyber security expert at Specops Software. He works as a lead IT engineer, helping organizations solve complex challenges within IT security. In this interview with Help Net Security he discusses the challenges related to password security. Every year, attackers get access to billions of passwords. What...
TECHNOLOGY
helpnetsecurity.com

Fraud detection is great, but you also need prevention

In this interview with Help Net Security, Itay Levy, CEO of Identiq, talks about the importance of fraud detection when it comes to protecting an organization but also its customers. Consumers have moved most of their activities online, which has led to bad actors taking advantage of this situation and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
helpnetsecurity.com

Ransomware families becoming more sophisticated with newer attack methods

Ivanti, Cyber Security Works and Cyware announced a report which identified 32 new ransomware families in 2021, bringing the total to 157 and representing a 26% increase over the previous year. The report also found that these ransomware groups are continuing to target unpatched vulnerabilities and weaponize zero-day vulnerabilities in...
TECHNOLOGY
helpnetsecurity.com

How to achieve greater cyber resiliency

Spurred on by economic shutdowns, cyber criminals have become more cunning and brazen than ever before, executing ransomware attacks against organizations of all sizes across all industries. JBS Meats, Colonial Pipeline, Air India and CWT Global are among the massive headlines of 2021, drawing record-breaking ransoms and FBI involvement. Despite...
PUBLIC SAFETY
helpnetsecurity.com

Spike in brand abuse attacks, 3-D Secure transaction volume rising

Outseer has published its latest quarterly Fraud & Payments report, confirming a troubling and massive spike in worldwide brand abuse attacks. The Q4 installment of the report features insights from July through September of 2021 as captured and collected while authenticating consumer transactions and investigating threats. According to the report,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
helpnetsecurity.com

DazzleSpy: macOS backdoor delivered through watering hole attacks

In late 2021, a never before seen macOS backdoor was delivered to pro-democracy individuals in Hong Kong via fake and compromised sites (for example, that of local radio station D100) by exploiting vulnerabilities in Webkit, the browser engine powering Safari, and XNU, the macOS and iOS kernel. On Tuesday, ESET...
TECHNOLOGY
helpnetsecurity.com

How would zero trust prevent a Log4Shell attack?

There is a seemingly trivial solution to any remote code execution attack, namely: do not to let the inbound traffic match the pattern that triggers the vulnerability of the server. Easy to say, but hard to do. There are almost endless variations of traffic patterns that could trigger the critical severity Log4j vulnerability.
TECHNOLOGY
helpnetsecurity.com

Healthcare industry most common victim of third-party breaches last year

Black Kite released its annual Third-Party Breach Report, which examines the impact of third-party cyber breaches in 2021. Ransomware was the most common attack method behind third-party breaches in 2021, initiating more than one out of four incidents analyzed. Despite immense cybersecurity improvements following the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic,...
HEALTH
helpnetsecurity.com

Digital IDs under attack: How to tackle the threat?

Digital identification is the focus of two reports by the European Union Agency for Cybersecurity (ENISA): an analysis of self-sovereign identity (SSI) and a study of major face presentation attacks. Trust in the identity of a natural or legal person has become the cornerstone of our online activities. It is...
TECHNOLOGY
CBS Baltimore

Feds Seize Bogus Domain Name Posing As Department Of Labor Website

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Federal authorities have seized a domain name that claimed to be an official website for the U.S. Department of Labor but was actually a phishing scheme in disguise, the Justice Department announced Wednesday. The website—US-dolbids.com—was billed as a procurement website for the U.S. Department of Labor and mimicked designs and messaging found on the agency’s legitimate website, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Maryland said. It even contained a hyperlink claiming to steer users to “Coronavirus Resources” provided by the federal government. Website visitors were directed to login with their email addresses and passwords to bid on government contracts, federal prosecutors said, but in reality the portal was designed to steal users’ credentials to exploit them for financial gain. The website has since been taken down. Authorities did not specify how many, if any, visitors were fooled by the bogus website before its seizure and removal. The seizure was part of the federal government’s ongoing effort to crack down on and head off pandemic-related fraud. Anyone with information about fraud involving COVID-19 can report it to the Justice Department’s National Center for Disaster Fraud (NCDF) Hotline at 866-720-5721. Tips can also be made online.
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

