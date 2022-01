Earlier this month, Lockheed Martin and Aerojet Rocketdyne agreed with the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) that the parties would not close the transaction before Jan. 27, 2022, to enable the parties to discuss the scope and nature of the merchant supply and firewall commitments previously offered by Lockheed Martin. Lockheed Martin has been advised by the FTC that its concerns regarding the transaction cannot be addressed adequately by the terms of a consent order. Lockheed Martin believes it is highly likely that the FTC will vote to sue to block the transaction and expects they will make a decision before Jan. 27, 2022.

