Premier League

Report: Armando Broja Open to Southampton Stay as Chelsea Defer Talks Until Summer

By Matt Debono
Absolute Chelsea
 5 days ago

Chelsea and Armando Broja will wait until the summer to make any decisions over his future amid strong interest from Southampton, according to reports.

The 20-year-old is currently on loan at the south coast club for the season, which has seen him net seven times for the Saints already this term.

Broja nearly got on the scoresheet against Premier League leaders Manchester City on Saturday evening but his goal was ruled out for offside as they claimed a point off of Pep Guardiola's side.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QUwWM_0dtPV2YW00
IMAGO / Colorsport

Broja impressed once again and that has drawn attention to Ralph Hasenhuttl over keeping the forward beyond this summer.

He has only just signed a five-year deal at Chelsea so a permanent deal is unlikely, but talks are now ongoing between the two clubs with Southampton hoping to strike an agreement.

As per Goal, Broja would be open to extending his stay at St Mary's. However the report states that there is not expected to be any immediate movement on Broja's future, and both Chelsea and Broja will defer any transfer talks until the summer regarding his future.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3shlqI_0dtPV2YW00
IMAGO / News Images

Other Premier League clubs have shown interest in the Albanian who is set to be the subject of a transfer tug of war should Chelsea be willing to let him leave this summer.

Thomas Tuchel is an admirer of the striker and has already called for calm over his situation.

He said: "Armando's getting better and better, he's a very unique player with unique strengths in his game, he has speed, he's robust and he's a goalscorer.

"First of all, now is not the moment to discuss the summer. It's the moment for him to stay calm and keep on improving."

