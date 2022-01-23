First responders battle flames, frigid cold at Benton barn fire (photos)

Firefighters battle flames and frigid cold temperatures this week in Benton.

A barn fire prompted a hefty response from several fire departments on January 21, 2022.

According to the Benton Fire Department, the temperature was just 9 degrees as crews battled the barn fire on Pre Emption Road.

First responders from Benton, Bellona, Penn Yan Ambulance, Himrod, Penn Yan Fire, Dresden, West Lake Road, Branchport Keuka Park, and Potter all responded and/or assisted.

Photos below from the scene by the Benton Fire Department:

