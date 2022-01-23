Crews called to mobile home fire in Aurelius (photos)

Firefighters in Cayuga County were dispatched to a mobile home fire late-Saturday in the town of Aurelius.

According to the Aurelius Fire Department, they were dispatched around 8:30 p.m.

No injuries were reported. However, several departments assisted.

Photos from the scene below:

