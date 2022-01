It could be argued that Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel did more than any other coach in the NFL with less this season. The Professional Football Writers of America presumably agreed, naming Vrabel the NFL Coach of the Year on Thursday. It’s the first Coach of the Year honor for Vrabel and just the second in franchise history. Sid Gilman was the other in 1974 for the then-Houston Oilers.

NFL ・ 9 HOURS AGO