Sources: Brady to mull future before '22 decision

Tom Brady has spoken candidly about his plans for the future after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were defeated from the playoffs, and his intent to spend the time off giving his children and wife what they “deserve” from him.The NFL quarterback, 44, discussed what’s next for him during Monday’s episode of his SiriusXM podcast Let’s Go!, where he revealed that he isn’t sure “what’s next,” and is in “no rush” to figure it out.Acknowledging that it’s just a day after the season, the football star, who frequently faces questions about his eventual retirement, said he’ll “know when I know”.“I...

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO