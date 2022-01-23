ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Apollo Global: Extensive Future Growth On Fair Value

Seekingalpha.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApollo has all the external factors to its favor to grow its AUM substantially in the next couple of years. Apollo Global Management, Inc. (APO) is heading for extensive growth with 10-15% CAGR in the upcoming years calculated with moderate figures. Almost all of the external factors are in the company's...

seekingalpha.com

Seekingalpha.com

Corning upgraded by Susquehanna as earnings estimates look conservative

Corning (NYSE:GLW) is getting some positive commentary from Wall Street, as Susquehanna upgraded the stock and raised its price target, noting that earnings estimates are conservative and display volumes are likely to start rising in the back half of 2022. Analyst Mehdi Hosseini raised his rating to positive from neutral...
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Manulife And Verizon: 2 Companies With 20%+ Upside And 4.35%+ Yield

The market is offering us some appealing discounts. Even if the crash isn't over, it pays to look at some undervalued businesses and see what you may want to buy. I love safe, conservative yet high yields. By that, I mean companies with:. BBB+ credit rating or above. No more...
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Sea Limited stock dips after Goldman removes from Conviction List

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) stock drops 4.3% after Goldman Sachs analyst Miang Chuen Koh removes the stock from Goldman's Conviction List as the market shift toward lower risk assets with positive free cash flow and that are resilient in a post-COVID-19 environment. The analyst made the change to adjust for consumer...
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Charter jumps 5% as investors look beyond slowing Internet subscriber growth

Charter Communications stock (NASDAQ:CHTR) reversed premarket declines and rose 4.9% Friday after the cableco topped GAAP profit expectations but raised some concerns around the industry's topic du jour: whether customer growth is slowing too much. Charter added a net 172,000 residential Internet subscriptions, short of analyst expectations - but investors...
STOCKS
#Investment Performance#Wealth Management#Investment Management#Apollo Global#Aum#Apo#Cagr#Athene Holding Ltd#Ath#Apollo Investment#Ainv#Financials Earnings Q3
Seekingalpha.com

Franklin Resources: A Fair Company At A Fair Price

Over the last two decades, active fund managers have seen part of their assets under management (AUM) being scooped up by companies offering low-cost passive investment vehicles such as exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Equity markets have practically known only one direction since the great financial crisis and hence, investors in index-tracking ETFs did very well. However, such a large cap momentum strategy is unlikely to guarantee outsized returns ad infinitum – in fact quite the contrary. As mindless contributions to index funds continue, increasing the market capitalization of the most expensive companies in the world, active management strategies are becoming more and more profitable again. And it is especially wealthy individuals, family offices, insurers and pension funds that place their trust in renowned active fund managers. Such customers are not expected to suddenly develop their own strategies or choose the cheaper route via index funds.
MARKETS
Seekingalpha.com

SoFi: Hopelessly Overvalued, Fair Value Of $7

SoFi’s stock is obscenely overvalued. The market appears to be regaining its composure recently, as it has begun to price financial technology companies at much lower multiples than last year, when general exuberance inflated the values of nearly every growth stock under the sun. Some companies, particularly SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) are still grossly overvalued. SoFi Technologies' growth is slowing, and the national bank charter will have no effect on that.
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Leslie's: Now Fairly Valued

Leslie's continues to demonstrate that it's a quality firm with a bright future for it and its shareholders. One of the more interesting companies, in terms of its business model, is a firm called Leslie’s (LESL). This enterprise focuses on servicing the pool and spa industry in the US. With a significant market share in its niche, and attractive revenue and cash flow growth in recent years, the company makes for an interesting prospect for long-term investors. But buying into a company of such quality does not come cheap. Although the business gets cheaper each year because of improving fundamentals, shares are now looking either fully valued or close to it. This is even factoring in forecasted growth for the 2022 fiscal year that management has provided.
BUSINESS
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Private Equity
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Seekingalpha.com

Helios Technologies: Fair Value At Best

Helios Technologies has done well to grow in recent years, and 2021 was looking particularly excellent for the firm. Some of the most interesting firms can be those that many investors never hear about. The industrial products market is filled with these companies because these are fairly small players that focus on individual products that are important for the creation of larger technologies or for the completion of various necessary services. One prospect that serves as a good example of this is a company called Helios Technologies (HLIO).
TECHNOLOGY
The Associated Press

Babylon Again Delivers Significant Growth to Reach Over 440,000 Managed Lives Globally, After Signing New US Value-Based Care Agreements

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 14, 2022-- Babylon (NYSE: BBLN) today announced that it expects its revenues in January 2022 to be over $80 million monthly, driven by the securing of US value-based care agreements which will deliver an estimated 88,000 organic new members, bringing global managed lives to over 440,000.
HEALTH
Seekingalpha.com

Tractor Supply attracts buy rating from Citi on attractive entry point

Citi upgrades Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) to a Buy rating after having it slotted at Neutral. to Buy from Neutral and raise our TP to $240 (from $230) based on 23x our new FY23 EPS. The firm says it walks away from TSCO's enhanced earnings event more constructive on the...
RETAIL
Seekingalpha.com

Booz Allen raises dividend by 16% to $0.37

Payable March 2; for shareholders of record Feb. 11; ex-div Feb. 10. See BAH Dividend Scorecard, Yield Chart, & Dividend Growth. Market upset about trimming forecast for FY2022 where there is only Q4 left lol. Who cares. Look a little further.
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Financials re-rated to Neutral by Goldman after outperformance

Financial stocks weaken in premarket trading after Goldman Sachs turns Neutral on the sector after it outperformed the S&P 500 since the firm upgraded the sector to Overweight in November 2021 and on the prospect of slower economic activity. Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLF) slips 0.3% in premarket. Of...
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Barclays stock dips after BofA cuts to Neutral as higher costs outweigh rates benefits

Bank of America analyst Rohith Chandra-Rajan downgrades U.K.-based bank Barclays (NYSE:BCS) on the basis of cost inflation taking hold. Shares of BCS slide more than 3% intra-day. The bank's focus on its investment banking position and driving growth in the consumer business "look increasingly costly," the analyst writes in a...
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

2 Beaten-Down Dividend Stocks Poised To Pop In 2022

It is easier to buy and remain invested in dividend-paying stocks when volatility is high. Have you ever heard someone extolling the virtues of a recent purchase they have made? They'll often say "This is the best/smartest/most clever purchase I have ever made because..." We all love the feeling of...
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Portman Ridge - Revisiting An Old Friend Pays Dividends

PTMN is a small cap BDC backed by BC Partners that is growing NAV and paying a 10% distribution that is well covered. Way back (before COVID) when in 2016, I published my 5th article for Seeking Alpha on a stock that paid a 17% yield and was trading at a discount to book value. At the time that company was called KCAP, and my article that was published in May 2016 gave some reasons why I thought it was not really such a good investment after I had bought some shares for my No Guts No Glory portfolio. That article was called 'KCAP Is Below Book Value And Pays A 17% Dividend Yield'.
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Picking A Winner In The Cell Tower REIT Sector

Cell towers have outperformed the REIT average in 6 of the past 7 years, but it is hard to forecast whether that trend will continue. Cell towers have outperformed the REIT average in 6 of the past 7 years. According to Hoya Capital's excellent recent review of the sector,. Cell...
STOCKS

