ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Texas Department of Public Safety officer dies in border incident

By Adam Sabes, Fox News
NYPost
NYPost
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YO0PR_0dtPRcC900
Texas Department of Public Safety officer Anthony Salas died after a "tragic accident" that occurred while conducting "tactical operations" near the United States and Mexico border. Twitter

A Texas Department of Public Safety officer has died after a “tragic accident” occurred while conducting “tactical operations” near the United States and Mexico border on Friday.

According to a press release, Texas Department of Public Safety Special Agent Anthony Salas, 37, “was involved in a tragic accident near Eagle Pass” and passed away on Saturday.

Salas was part of a Texas Department of Public Safety Special Operations Group which was working with the U.S. Border Patrol when the incident occurred at around 7:30 p.m. on Friday.

The press release states that Salas was transported to Fort Duncan Regional Medical Center, where he was then airlifted to University hospital in San Antonio.

Salas passed away shortly after 11 a.m. on Saturday surrounded by family, according to the press release.

Salas joined the Texas Department of Public Safety in 2013 and was stationed in El Paso. He was a Texas Highway Patrol trooper before being promoted to a special agent for the Texas Department of Safety Criminal Investigations Division.

Before his time with the Texas Department of Public Safety, Salas served in the United States Marine Corps.

Comments / 0

Related
1380kcim.com

Iowa Department Of Public Safety Is Actively Searching For New Troopers To Join The Iowa State Patrol

The Iowa State Patrol is experiencing a shortage in troopers and is looking to hire. Over 20 years ago, there were over 400 state tropers in Iowa and at least one trooper in each of Iowa’s 99 counties. That number has now dropped to 361 troopers statewide, which is far below the number they would prefer. The Iowa State Patrol experienced budget cuts in the early 2000s, due to this, they were unable to fill positions that opened up as troopers retired or left the agency. District 4 Public Resource Officer and State Trooper, Shelby McCreedy, says they have space open in an upcoming academy for individuals interested in becoming a trooper.
IOWA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
cbs4local.com

Texas Dept. of Public Safety reminds community to utilize iWatchTexas program

AUSTIN, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — As kids kick off the second half of the school year, the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) reminds students, parents, teachers and other school administrators to utilize the iWatchTexas program to report suspicious activity in schools and communities in order to help prevent dangerous attacks.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Dps#Texas Highway Patrol#Department Of Safety#San Antonio#Eagle Pass#The U S Border Patrol#Marine Corps
Beaumont Enterprise

Southeast Texas officer dies while recovering from COVID

A long-serving Southeast Texas police officer, whose death has been confirmed as COVID-related, will be honored with a procession today. The Vidor Police Department on Tuesday morning announced with “deep sorrow” the passing of Officer Chris Berry while awaiting the results of a medical examiner into the cause of the death that was being investigated by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office..
VIDOR, TX
eastcountymagazine.org

ANDERSON URGES SUPERVISORS TO PREPARE FOR UPCOMING PUBLIC SAFETY OFFICER SHORTAGES

Action is needed to address public safety, Anderson says. January 22, 2022 (San Diego) -- At the January 25 Board of Supervisors meeting, Supervisor Joel Anderson will present a letter to the board urging the County to be prepared to face anticipated upcoming public safety personnel shortages throughout the region as vaccine mandates, retirements, recruitment and retention issues impact staffing levels.
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
5 On Your Side

'An aberration': St. Louis public safety director blames officers for releasing COVID-positive domestic violence suspect

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Public Safety Director Dan Isom is calling for an internal investigation after he said a “poor decision” by police officers allowed a domestic violence suspect to be released because he was positive for COVID-19. It's an error police union leaders have insisted was the result of a policy from the mayor’s office.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Independent

Florida boat capsize: Coast Guard search for 39 people after ‘suspected human smuggling’ boat overturns

The US Coast Guard is searching for 39 people who were on board a suspected people smuggling boat when it capsized off the Florida coast.Officials said that the alarm was raised when a survivor clinging to the capsized vessel was rescued by a "good Samaritan" about 45 miles east of Fort Pierce Inlet.The survivor said that he was one of 40 people who had left Bimini in the Bahamas on Saturday night but quickly encountered bad weather. He said nobody was wearing a life jacket.The Coast Guard said it believed it was dealing with a “human smuggling venture”.This is not the first such disaster. Last May, another suspected human smuggling boat capsized off a beach in California, reportedly killing one person and injuring 11.Another, larger smuggling vessel turned over off Point Loma near San Diego the same month, allegedly killing four people. The San Diego Fire Department pulled 27 people from the water, with five needing CPR.Follow live updates below as this story develops.
ACCIDENTS
CBS DFW

Accused Cop Killer Oscar Rosales Caught At Texas-Mexico Border

DEL RIO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – U.S. Marshals have captured the man accused of fatally shooting Houston-area deputy Corporal Charles Galloway, 47, on Jan. 23. Corporal Charles Galloway, 47, and Oscar Rosales , 51 (credit: Houston Police Department) Oscar Rosales , 51, was arrested across the border from Del Rio with the help of joint operation marshals, Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Task Force and the Mexican authorities. Rosales is charged with capital murder after allegedly killing Galloway during a traffic stop. Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said witnesses saw Rosales fire multiple shots at the deputy. “This is senseless. It makes no sense whatsoever,” Finner said after the incident, adding that Galloway had no time to respond or defend himself. Galloway was with the constable’s office for about 12 and a half years. He mentored and trained numerous younger officers, who were “broken up” over his death. “He was the one who was sitting in the front seat with them. He was the one that was teaching them what to do and how to get home safely to their families. And here we are this evening with the roles reversed.” Galloway is survived by a daughter and a sister. Authorities are beginning the process of returning Rosales to Harris County.  
HOUSTON, TX
WDIO-TV

Border Patrol weighs in on tragic smuggling incident

The problem of illegal border crossings is a reality in the Northland, although many of us may think it's not an issue compared to the Mexican border. "We do see migrant crossings on a regular basis," Anthony Good told us. He's the Chief Patrol Agent for the Grand Forks Sector.
PUBLIC SAFETY
pittsburghpa.gov

Public Safety Blotter Articles

UPDATE 1/28/22 7:30 a.m. : Philip Gosnell has been safely located. Pittsburgh Police SVU detectives seek the public's help in finding a missing and vulnerable male in need of medical attention. Philip Gosnell, 50, is 5'9", 220 pounds, with brown/black hair, green eyes, and facial hair. He also wears eyeglasses....
PITTSBURGH, PA
NYPost

NYPost

New York City, NY
10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy