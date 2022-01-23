Time to create true voting right restoration process

There has been bi-partisan support for Voting Rights Legislation since its passage in 1965. What is the history? What is different now? Republican Presidents and Congress have supported it. In 1965 Democratic President Johnson signed Voting Rights Act. The act opened polls to millions of black, Asians, Native, and Latino Americans by outlawing racist voting practices. In this act, certain provisions expire at different times. Since then, Congress enacted major amendments to the Voting Rights Act in 1970, 1975, 1982, 1992, and 2006 to ensure everyone’s right to vote and non-partisan oversight. Each amendment coincided with an expiration of some of the Act’s special provisions.

