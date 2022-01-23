ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Ana De Armas Fans Sue Universal Studios For Cutting Her Scenes In 'Yesterday'

By Catherine Armecin
IBTimes
IBTimes
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Ana de Armas' fans are suing Universal Studios after scenes featuring the actress were cut from the 2019 musical romance "Yesterday." On Friday, two individuals filed a class-action lawsuit against the film studio, claiming that they each paid $3.99 to rent the 2019 film on Amazon Prime after seeing the "Knives...

www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Ryan Hansen, Melissa Tang Starring in Horror Comedy ‘Who Invited Them’ (Exclusive)

Veronica Mars’ Ryan Hansen, The Kominsky Method’s Melissa Tang, Timothy Granaderos of 13 Reasons Why, and Perry Mattfeld, the star of In the Dark, are toplining in Who Invited Them, an indie comedic horror from Duncan Birmingham. The feature, which Birmingham wrote and is directing is being produced by Mary Pat Bentel (This Close, Holly Slept Over). Principal photography just wrapped production in Los Angeles. Hansen and Tang play Adam and Margo, whose housewarming party is a success. However, one mysterious couple (Granaderos, Mattfeld) linger long after all the other guests have left. The uninvited couple reveals themselves to be Tom and Sasha,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Stamford Advocate

Ana de Armas Talks ‘No Time to Die’ and Playing Marilyn Monroe in ‘Blonde’

When Cary Joji Fukunaga offered Ana de Armas a part in the James Bond film “No Time to Die” she was, naturally, excited. But she was also hesitant. “I loved working with Daniel Craig on ‘Knives Out’ and I wanted to work with Cary and even a tiny part in a James Bond film will make you known globally,” says the Cuban-born actress. “All of those were magnets to me.”
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Jake Gyllenhaal to Star in Speedboat Heist Movie ‘Cut & Run’ for New Republic

Jake Gyllenhaal is attached to star in and produce Cut & Run, a heist thriller from Brian Oliver and Bradley Fischer’s New Republic. John Glenn (Eagle Eye, Law Abiding Citizen) is behind the spec script, which was picked up in a competitive situation by New Republic. The logline for the project reads: “A group of thieves using high-powered speedboats to rob superyachts steal the wrong thing from the wrong group of people.” Gyllenhaal will produce through his Nine Stories Productions, along with Oliver, Fischer and Glenn. Cut & Run is the latest partnership for Gyllenhaal and New Republic, having worked together on the upcoming Universal title Ambulance, directed by Michael Bay. New Republic and Nine Stories are also teaming up on an adaptation of Robert Kirkman’s graphic novel Oblivion Song. Glenn, who is currently adapting The House on Hoarder Hill for Sam Raimi and WIIP Studios, is repped by CAA, Management 360 and Sloane Offer. Gyllenhaal, who is repped by WME and Goodman Genow, was last seen in Netflix thriller The Guilty and will be back on the big screen April 8 with Ambulance. Upcoming projects include STX title The Interpreter.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Himesh Patel
Person
Lily James
Person
Richard Curtis
Person
Ana De Armas
Person
James Corden
thebrag.com

Two huge Ana de Armas fans are suing Universal for millions

Two very committed Ana de Armas fans are suing Universal for a whopping $6.8 million after her scenes were cut from Yesterday. The plaintiffs have cited that the promo clips for the movie that featured the actress were “deceptive marketing”. De Armas filmed scenes for Yesterday, and she...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Next Big Thing: ‘Scream’ Star Jenna Ortega on Her New School-Shooting Drama ‘The Fallout’

At age 19, Jenna Ortega is already one decade into her career. The actress — who rose to prominence playing Young Jane on The CW’s dramedy Jane the Virgin, followed by roles in You and Yes Day — stars in two movies out in January, Paramount’s Scream reboot, the first hit of 2022, and The Fallout (premiering Jan. 27 on HBO Max), which follows two teenage classmates navigating grief after surviving a school shooting. The Hollywood Reporter‘s review of the latter — one of the most talked-about films out of SXSW last year — praised Ortega for her “beautifully nuanced”...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Universal Studios#Film Star#Us Weekly#English
Variety

Oscars: Can Penélope Cruz and Javier Bardem Be the Fourth Married Couple Nominated in the Same Year?

Penélope Cruz is luxuriously refined in “Parallel Mothers,” a performance that has picked up critical acclaim and notable accolades since debuting at Venice. The voting bloc of the international community is a key demographic that pushed last year’s “The Father” from Florian Zeller, another Sony Pictures Classics feature, to perform exceptionally well with the Academy despite significant misses from key guild groups leading to nominations. Zeller’s film went on to win two major Oscars for adapted screenplay (Zeller and Christopher Hampton) and best actor (Anthony Hopkins). The awards prospects for Pedro Almodóvar’s Spanish drama have been hindered by the switch in-person...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Belfast’ Stars Jamie Dornan, Caitriona Balfe Drew From Personal Experiences to Play a Married Couple Caught in a Tumultuous Time

For Caitríona Balfe and Jamie Dornan, working on Focus Features’ Belfast was unlike anything they’d done before. The actress, who plays Ma in Kenneth Branagh’s film based on his childhood, felt drawn to the story when she saw that the script was focused on ordinary people instead of the politics and ideology of Northern Ireland — which she often sees in projects that come her way. For Dornan, who plays Balfe’s husband, Pa, Belfast was set in his hometown, and he was enticed by the truthful story of a family struggling with crippling decisions, grief and unconditional love. Plus, they got...
MOVIES
Deadline

Grammy Winner Flying Lotus Sets Sci-Fi Horror Pic ‘Ash’ As Second Feature

EXCLUSIVE: Musician and filmmaker Flying Lotus has set the sci-fi horror film Ash as his second feature, on the heels of his body horror anthology Kuso, which made its world premiere at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival. The new film, for which the multi-hyphenate will also compose an original score, watches as a woman wakes up on a distant planet and finds the crew of her space station viciously killed, her investigation into what happened setting in motion a terrifying chain of events. Jonni Remmler penned the original screenplay. XYZ Films and GFC Films will produce, with Echo Lake on board as exec...
MOVIES
epicstream.com

George Clooney Shock: Amal Alamuddin's Husband Retiring From Acting And Quitting Hollywood Very Soon? Actor Says Theaters Don’t Want To Release His Films Anymore

George Clooney is said to be saying goodbye to showbiz for good. George Clooney is undeniably one of the most sought-after actors of his generation. As a matter of fact, the 60-year-old American actor has appeared in several record-breaking movies since his debut in 1978, including From Dusk till Dawn, Out of Sight, Three Kings, Ocean’s Eleven, Confessions of a Dangerous Mind, Good Night, and Good Luck, Michael Clayton, Up in the Air, The Descendants and Argo to name a few.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Cuba
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Hollywood Reporter

Kathryn Kates, Actress in ‘Many Saints of Newark’ and ‘Seinfeld,’ Dies at 73

Kathryn Kates, a TV, film and theater actress known for her roles in The Many Saints of Newark, Seinfeld and Orange Is the New Black, has died. She was 73. Kates, who was living with lung cancer, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Jan. 22 surrounded by family including her sister Mallory, brother Josh and his wife Sue Ann, her representatives confirmed. “Kathryn was our client for many years, and about one year ago, after finding out that the lung cancer she was treated for 20 years ago had returned, we grew even closer,” her reps at Headline Talent Agency said in a...
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

John Leguizamo Calls Out Colorism in Hollywood: ‘I Stayed Out of the Sun So I Could Work’

Despite the push for representation onscreen, Hollywood still isn’t addressing all the issues. Following the debate over colorism in Lin-Manuel Miranda’s “In the Heights,” John Leguizamo spoke about his experience in the film industry. “There’s colorism within Latin culture that we have to fix, but there’s colorism in Hollywood too,” Leguizamo said during Nick Barili’s new series “Seen” in collaboration with the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, as reported by Deadline. Leguizamo continued, “All the Latinos who’ve made it so far, a lot of them were light-skinned. What happened to all the Afro Latinos and the majority of the indigenous Latinos?...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Adam Driver, ‘Annette,’ Celine Dion Biopic and ‘Lost Illusions’ Lead France’s Cesar Nominations

Xavier Giannoli’s sprawling period piece “Lost Illusions,” Valerie Lemercier’s Celine Dion biopic “Aline” and Leos Carax’s musical romance “Annette” with Marion Cotillard and Adam Driver are leading the race at France’s 47th Cesar Awards, France’s equivalent to the Oscars. Other top Cesar contenders include Cedric Jimenez’s action-packed cop drama “Bac Nord,” Catherine Corsini’s social drama “La fracture,” Yann Gozlan’s thriller Boite noire,” Jacques Audiard’s contemporary love drama “Paris, 13th District” and Arthur Harari’s WW2-set “Onoda: 10,000 Nights in the Jungle.” Audrey Diwan’s Venice Golden Lion-winning “Happening” and Julia Ducournau’s Cannes’ Palme d’Or-winning “Titane” earned four nods each. Vying for 15...
MOVIES
Popculture

Ron Perlman Engaged to Former Co-Star

Ron Perlman is officially an engaged man. While it was previously reported that Perlman was engaged to Allison Dunbar, his former StartUp co-star, the couple hadn't confirmed the news until now. On Tuesday, Dunbar posted a video on Instagram and referred to Perlman as her "fiancé," putting any speculation to rest.
CELEBRITIES
IBTimes

IBTimes

New York City, NY
70K+
Followers
33K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.

 https://www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy