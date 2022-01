The model says she’s done her 'fair share' of drinking, but has recently cut it out of her life. As Dry January reaches an end, many folks will be considering whether or not picking up alcohol again is really worth it. After all, it’s a drug: an addictive substance that people find themselves craving even when the occasion doesn’t warrant it. Perhaps you’re in this position, and are looking out into 2022 and considering cutting down on alcohol, or cutting it out completely. Well, you’re not alone: Bella Hadid has recently decided to go sober too.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 4 DAYS AGO