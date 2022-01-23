Bills vs. Chiefs: Preview, predictions, what to watch for

An inside look at Sunday’s Bills-Chiefs AFC divisional matchup in Kansas City:

Marquee matchup

Chiefs TE Travis Kelce vs. Bills LB Matt Milano

Kelce shredded the Bills defense with 13 catches for 118 yards and two touchdowns during the AFC Championship game last season. He did most of his damage against zone coverage before the late adjustment to try Milano in man-to-man coverage.

Milano has allowed the lowest yards-per-target (4.7) as the nearest defender in coverage since entering the NFL in 2017 (minimum 150 targets) and leads the NFL in both coverage success rate (66.3 percent) and catch rate allowed over expected (minus-11.4 percent), according to NextGenStats. All that is an analytical way of saying he’s one of the best coverage linebackers in the league.

Milano didn’t play when the teams met in October, and Kelce added another six catches for 57 yards and a touchdown to his résumé. The Chiefs had Kelce throw a touchdown pass as a wildcat quarterback last week, setting up what surely will be some wildcat runs in the red-zone this week.

Travis Kelce and Matt Milano

Dunleavy’s decision

It will be a disappointment if it’s not a classic game between two young quarterbacks leading top-five scoring offenses. But the Bills boast the NFL’s No. 1-ranked total defense and two All-Pro safeties, Jordan Poyer and Hyde, who understand that the way to stifle the Chiefs is to play deep and eliminate yards-after-catch runs.

Bills 31, Chiefs 28

Four downs

Dessert for two: It took 21 seasons for Chiefs coach Andy Reid to win his first Super Bowl. Two years later, he is far from satisfied.

“If you like chocolate cake and you eat a piece, and then you have one dangling in front of your face, you’re probably going to want to eat that too,” Reid said. “Not much is going to stop you. So that’s how you feel about the Super Bowl. That is the chocolate cake with the ultimate frosting.”

Sean McDermott worked as an assistant under Reid with the Eagles from 2001-10 and is 2-2 (including playoffs) against his mentor as a head coach. Asked what dessert he is chasing in trying to bring the first Super Bowl title to Buffalo, McDermott quipped, “I’d appreciate a big chocolate milkshake.”

See the future: Bills cornerback Levi Wallace could’ve gotten paid more to play a bigger role elsewhere as a free agent last offseason, but he told his agent he wanted to go back to Buffalo on a one-year, $1.75 million deal because he felt close to winning a Super Bowl. Now he is playing a huge role with cornerback Tre’Davious White out for the season.

“I wanted to come back to have an opportunity to win the Super Bowl, knowing that we have to put in the same work, knowing it was going to be just as hard to get back to this position in the playoffs,” Wallace said. “I’m not going to say that not winning the Super Bowl is going to be disappointing because we are not there yet. We have Kansas City in our way, and this is a great challenge for us. It’s a little bit more motivating.”

Rising running backs: Odds are your fantasy football team didn’t go very far if your starting running backs are playing in this game.

But, after a disappointing third NFL season, the Bills’ Devin Singletary seems to have found another gear in the past five games, rushing for 4.4 yards per carry and seven touchdowns.

The Chiefs are expected to get Clyde Edwards-Helaire (shoulder) back, while Darrel Williams (toe) remains on the injury report. In their joint absence against the Steelers in the wild-card win, third-stringer Jerick McKinnon gained a season-high 142 yards from scrimmage and looked motivated to be in the playoffs after he missed the entire 2018 and 2019 seasons while injured with the 49ers.

Arrested but playing: Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay, who has started 12 of the past 13 games, pleaded not guilty Thursday afternoon to a misdemeanor charge of criminal property damage. The police reportedly estimated damage to household items at $225. Gay’s agents issued a statement saying he got into an argument with the mother of his 3-month-old son.

Gay missed Thursday’s practice while jailed, but practiced Friday. Reid, who is notoriously forgiving of players who have had legal run-ins, said Gay will play against the Bills.

“I’m not going to get into the conversations,” Reid said, “but I decided that after just hearing some of the information there.”