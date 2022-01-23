ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Bills vs. Chiefs: Preview, predictions, what to watch for

By Ryan Dunleavy
NYPost
NYPost
 5 days ago

An inside look at Sunday’s Bills-Chiefs AFC divisional matchup in Kansas City:

Marquee matchup

Chiefs TE Travis Kelce vs. Bills LB Matt Milano

Kelce shredded the Bills defense with 13 catches for 118 yards and two touchdowns during the AFC Championship game last season. He did most of his damage against zone coverage before the late adjustment to try Milano in man-to-man coverage.

Milano has allowed the lowest yards-per-target (4.7) as the nearest defender in coverage since entering the NFL in 2017 (minimum 150 targets) and leads the NFL in both coverage success rate (66.3 percent) and catch rate allowed over expected (minus-11.4 percent), according to NextGenStats. All that is an analytical way of saying he’s one of the best coverage linebackers in the league.

Milano didn’t play when the teams met in October, and Kelce added another six catches for 57 yards and a touchdown to his résumé. The Chiefs had Kelce throw a touchdown pass as a wildcat quarterback last week, setting up what surely will be some wildcat runs in the red-zone this week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fQ29l_0dtPPxPk00
Travis Kelce and Matt Milano

Dunleavy’s decision

It will be a disappointment if it’s not a classic game between two young quarterbacks leading top-five scoring offenses. But the Bills boast the NFL’s No. 1-ranked total defense and two All-Pro safeties, Jordan Poyer and Hyde, who understand that the way to stifle the Chiefs is to play deep and eliminate yards-after-catch runs.

Bills 31, Chiefs 28

Four downs

Dessert for two: It took 21 seasons for Chiefs coach Andy Reid to win his first Super Bowl. Two years later, he is far from satisfied.

“If you like chocolate cake and you eat a piece, and then you have one dangling in front of your face, you’re probably going to want to eat that too,” Reid said. “Not much is going to stop you. So that’s how you feel about the Super Bowl. That is the chocolate cake with the ultimate frosting.”

Sean McDermott worked as an assistant under Reid with the Eagles from 2001-10 and is 2-2 (including playoffs) against his mentor as a head coach. Asked what dessert he is chasing in trying to bring the first Super Bowl title to Buffalo, McDermott quipped, “I’d appreciate a big chocolate milkshake.”

See the future: Bills cornerback Levi Wallace could’ve gotten paid more to play a bigger role elsewhere as a free agent last offseason, but he told his agent he wanted to go back to Buffalo on a one-year, $1.75 million deal because he felt close to winning a Super Bowl. Now he is playing a huge role with cornerback Tre’Davious White out for the season.

“I wanted to come back to have an opportunity to win the Super Bowl, knowing that we have to put in the same work, knowing it was going to be just as hard to get back to this position in the playoffs,” Wallace said. “I’m not going to say that not winning the Super Bowl is going to be disappointing because we are not there yet. We have Kansas City in our way, and this is a great challenge for us. It’s a little bit more motivating.”

Rising running backs: Odds are your fantasy football team didn’t go very far if your starting running backs are playing in this game.

But, after a disappointing third NFL season, the Bills’ Devin Singletary seems to have found another gear in the past five games, rushing for 4.4 yards per carry and seven touchdowns.

The Chiefs are expected to get Clyde Edwards-Helaire (shoulder) back, while Darrel Williams (toe) remains on the injury report. In their joint absence against the Steelers in the wild-card win, third-stringer Jerick McKinnon gained a season-high 142 yards from scrimmage and looked motivated to be in the playoffs after he missed the entire 2018 and 2019 seasons while injured with the 49ers.

Arrested but playing: Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay, who has started 12 of the past 13 games, pleaded not guilty Thursday afternoon to a misdemeanor charge of criminal property damage. The police reportedly estimated damage to household items at $225. Gay’s agents issued a statement saying he got into an argument with the mother of his 3-month-old son.

Gay missed Thursday’s practice while jailed, but practiced Friday. Reid, who is notoriously forgiving of players who have had legal run-ins, said Gay will play against the Bills.

“I’m not going to get into the conversations,” Reid said, “but I decided that after just hearing some of the information there.”

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Chiefs' Darrel Williams, Tyrann Mathieu questionable vs. Bengals

While Mathieu seems to be trending in the right direction, Reid said that the Chiefs limited Williams in Thursday's practice and they don't want his toe injury to "flare up", per Teope. Mathieu was forced from Kansas City's divisional-round victory over the Buffalo Bills early after the head injury, but...
NFL
Yardbarker

Sean Payton Revealed A Shocking Fact About Drew Brees

Sean Payton is out as New Orleans Saints head coach in what is a rough stretch for the organization. First it was Drew Brees retiring following the 2020 season. Now the head coach is gone even though he had three years left on his contract. Payton is speaking with the...
NFL
The Spun

Dan Quinn Reportedly Wanted 1 Head Coaching Job

Shortly after two head coaching vacancies were filled on Thursday morning, it was reported that Dan Quinn will return to the Dallas Cowboys for the 2022 season. Quinn was considered a popular coaching candidate for this year’s cycle because of the success he had as the Cowboys’ defensive coordinator. Some fans were a bit surprised that he would return to Dallas for another year.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerick Mckinnon
Person
Darrel Williams
The Spun

Skip Bayless Says Tom Brady’s Comments Are ‘Horrifying’

Following the Tampa Bay Buccaneers‘ exit from the playoffs last weekend, rumors about Tom Brady retiring have started to run rampant. The 44-year-old quarterback poured gasoline on the first with a cryptic Instagram post on Tuesday. Two days after the Bucs’ divisional-round playoff loss to the Los Angeles Rams,...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chiefs#American Football#Bills Chiefs Afc#Bills Lb#Afc Championship#Nextgenstats
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fantasy Football
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Ohio State Football foe could get number one transfer QB

The transfer portal has been good for the Ohio State football program. It has been useful for other teams around the country too, including in the Big Ten. It looks like the Buckeyes might have some tougher competition next year because of one particular player in the transfer portal. It...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Veteran NFL Tight End Announces His Retirement

After spending over a decade in the NFL, tight end Lee Smith has officially announced his retirement. Smith explained his decision in a heartfelt video released by the Atlanta Falcons, the last team he suited up for in the pros. In his announcement video, Smith revealed that he’s going to...
NFL
The Spun

Joe Burrow Featured On Bengals Injury Report Today

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow popped up on the Bengals injury report ahead of the team’s AFC Championship matchup vs. the Chiefs. Per ESPN’s Ben Baby, “Bengals QB Joe Burrow (knee) and WR Tee Higgins (thumb) showed up on the injury report, but both were full participants today.”
NFL
NYPost

NYPost

New York City, NY
10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy