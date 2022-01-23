ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bureau County, IL

Special Weather Statement issued for Bureau, Henry, Putnam, Rock Island by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-01-23 06:03:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-23 07:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bureau; Henry;...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Emergency response to Pittsburgh bridge collapse

Emergency officials say no one was killed in this morning's bridge collapse in Pittsburgh, but several people were injured. It happened hours before President Biden's visit to the city to discuss the implementation of his infrastructure plan. CBS Pittsburgh reporter Meghan Schiller is at the scene with the latest.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS News

WHO director praises Neil Young for leaving Spotify over vaccine misinformation

Neil Young is getting support for leaving Spotify this week – even the director of the World Health Organization is praising the musician. Young said he wanted his music removed from the music streaming platform this week because of the "false information about vaccines being spread." The 76-year-old rocker apparently doesn't want to share a platform with Joe Rogan, whose podcast, "The Joe Rogan Experience" has an exclusive deal with Spotify and has frequently spread false information about COVID-19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Putnam, IL
County
Putnam County, IL
County
Rock Island County, IL
County
Henry County, IL
City
Rock Island, IL
County
Bureau County, IL
City
Bureau Junction, IL
City
Henry, IL
CNN

Pennsylvania court declares state's no-excuse absentee voting law unconstitutional

(CNN) — A Pennsylvania appellate court on Friday struck down a law that allows no-excuse absentee voting, saying it violates the state constitution. The law, known as Act 77, was enacted in late 2019 with strong bipartisan support. But in September, more than a dozen Republicans in the state House -- most of whom voted for the law -- filed suit, asserting that the changes made to absentee voting were unconstitutional and should have been pursued through a constitutional amendment placed before voters.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement

Comments / 0

Community Policy