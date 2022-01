This is in response to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch editorial “Save ‘Build Back Better’ by splitting it up,” which was published in the Jan. 4 LNP. I can understand the sense of urgency President Joe Biden and Democrats are feeling in trying to get their far-reaching agenda passed before possibly losing the control they currently hold in both houses of Congress. However, as the American citizens see it, nothing is getting done, which seems to be par for the course in recent history.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 10 DAYS AGO