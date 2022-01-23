ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Republican wants party to wake up [letter]

Lancaster Online
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMy analysis of recent political news is that I believe a lot of Republican elected officials are privately rooting for the U.S. House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection to implicate former President Donald Trump, so that they can get...

lancasteronline.com

Lancaster Online

On the narrative surrounding Jan. 6 [letter]

“Peacefully” and “patriotically.” Why are these two words almost always excluded when what I view as the fake-news media quote then-President Donald Trump’s Jan. 6 speech?. In my view, it’s because it doesn’t fit their narrative. I believe the protesters on Jan. 6, 2021, were protesting...
U.S. POLITICS
Lancaster Online

America needs fewer politicians [letter]

In my view, the United States no longer has a representational government. Republicans have more legislators, at almost all levels of government, than their number of registered voters support. I believe this is due to political gerrymandering. And if that isn’t enough to maintain their control, some Republican-controlled state legislatures...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Lancaster Online

Disturbing to praise Cheney [letter]

Ann S. Womble’s column (“On the courage of U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney and her quest for truth”) in the Jan. 9 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline sings the praises of U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney. I view this as part of a disturbing trend of the rehabilitation of neoconservatives, merely because of their opposition to former President Donald Trump.
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

Economic growth so strong, the GOP is literally at a loss for words

Around this time three years ago, in response to encouraging news on economic growth, Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel published a celebratory tweet:. "You can't deny our economy is roaring: Fastest GDP growth in 13 years.... Record low unemployment... Thank you [Donald Trump]!" This came to mind yesterday, after...
U.S. POLITICS
MSNBC

GOP candidate condemns YouTube for getting in the way of his lies

Ask Republican leaders on Capitol Hill about this year's midterm elections, and they'll likely answer by talking about the present and the future. Ask GOP candidates trying to break through in competitive primary campaigns the same question, and you'll probably hear answers about the recent past. In Arizona's U.S. Senate...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Lancaster Online

Freudian slips can be revealing [letter]

To quote Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell from Jan. 19: “The concern is misplaced, because if you look at the statistics, African American voters are voting in just as high a percentage as Americans.”. Freudian slips can be so revealing. I suspect that Republicans who appear so committed to...
U.S. POLITICS
Lancaster Online

Key realities about Biden, Democrats [letter]

I believe that Americans need to see a lot less of the name-calling that takes place in our political arenas. However, if former President Donald Trump is a “clown,” as President Joe Biden called him in one of the presidential debates last year, then “stooge” is a fair label for Biden.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Lancaster Online

Proposals to help Americans [letter]

This is in response to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch editorial “Save ‘Build Back Better’ by splitting it up,” which was published in the Jan. 4 LNP. I can understand the sense of urgency President Joe Biden and Democrats are feeling in trying to get their far-reaching agenda passed before possibly losing the control they currently hold in both houses of Congress. However, as the American citizens see it, nothing is getting done, which seems to be par for the course in recent history.
U.S. POLITICS
Lancaster Online

On democracy, autocracy and lies [letter]

The U.S. government is a model of democracy for countries around the world. A key element of that is our holding of regular, well-managed elections in which all qualified are encouraged to vote. The 2020 election was an excellent example of this. We had the highest vote total in our history. Those votes were closely and critically scrutinized all around the country and were found to be accurate.
POLITICS
Lancaster Online

Where are the good GOP legislators? [letter]

I used to sing “Where Have All the Flowers Gone” in coffeehouses in college. Now I’m singing “Where Have All the Good Republicans Gone?”. Remember those courageous Republican legislators who stood up for our free and fair election and the peaceful transfer of power — even after the Capitol insurrection and as they feared for their lives?
CONGRESS & COURTS
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
mediaite.com

Rep. Cori Bush Slams Fox News After NYPD Cop Says On Air ‘We Need’ Progressive Lawmakers to be Victims of Gun Violence

Progressive lawmaker Rep. Cori Bush (D-MO) tore into Fox News on Thursday over a segment earlier in the day that she claimed was “advocating for me to face violence.”. Bush’s condemnation quoted New York Police Department Sgt. Joseph Imperatrice, who appeared on Fox News in the afternoon and said, “The harsh truth is we need these lawmakers to be victims” and “I’m not praying that any of these people get hurt or harmed, BUT…”
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Lindsey Graham says Trump dominates GOP and hopes he’ll run in 2024: ‘It’s his party, it’s not the centre’s party’

Sen Lindsey Graham has gone full circle in less than a year and is now one of the staunchest supporters of ex-President Donald Trump seeking a second White House term in 2024, he told Fox News Radio on Monday.The South Carolina Republican who famously declared “count me out” in the hours after the Capitol riot, when Mr Trump’s supporters attacked Congress and attempted to stop the 2020 election from being certified, has returned to his position within the inner circle of Trump acolytes and was once again on the golf course with the former president over the weekend.He told...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Controversial Trump-backed Senate candidate Herschel Walker reports monster fundraising haul

One of the Republican Party’s most controversial top-tier Senate candidates has reported spectacular fundraising returns, further raising his profile even as some worry he could hurt the party’s chances of retaking the upper chamber.Herschel Walker, who is challenging freshman Georgia Senator Raphael Warnock, pulled in some $5.4m in donations over the last quarter of 2021, a sum that vaults him to the very top ranking of Senate fundraisers this cycle.A former NFL player, Mr Walker was endorsed by Donald Trump last October, and since then has attracted the support of many other top Republicans, including Mitch McConnell and other...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Ketanji Brown Jackson: Could Merrick Garland’s replacement be Joe Biden’s first Supreme Court pick?

When President Joe Biden announced a slate of judicial nominations on 29 March last year, one nomination to the US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia stood out to veteran court-watchers. Mr Biden’s pick for the seat once held by current US Attorney General Merrick Garland was US District Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, a Florida native and double Harvard graduate (undergraduate and law school) who had been named to the federal bench by then-president Barack Obama in 2013. The choice of Ms Jackson for the vacancy created by Mr Garland’s move to the Justice Department would make...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Supreme Court vacancy: Manchin and Sinema will likely vote for whoever Joe Biden picks

Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer’s impending retirement gives PresidentJoe Biden one of the most prized opportunities any president has: a chance to nominate a Supreme Court justice who will likely serve long after he has left the White House.But given that Democrats have only a 50-seat majority with Vice President Kamala Harris as the tiebreaker, many of them are probably already dreading how conservative Democratic Sens Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona would vote.Democrats especially can’t be too optimistic after Mr Manchin effectively killed Mr Biden’s proposed Build Back Better bill, while Ms Sinema opposed...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

