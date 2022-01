The often-used phrase “all kids do these days is look at their phones” confuses me and is one that I would want to be explained. Here’s why: The reality of the future is that most things will be on a computer and will involve a type of technology. If we were never on a phone or computer throughout our day-to-day lives, we would struggle to be able to get a job in the future. And when you start to understand technology from a younger age, it will come more naturally to you as your life progresses.

