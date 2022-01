So your company is about to be acquired. When deciding if you should stay on, put yourself in the buyer’s shoes. One of their biggest fears is acquiring a startup that turns out to be a dud or too niche or complex to run without the founder. Okay, most entrepreneurs know to only acquire startups they have de-risked and understand. But when you make that transition easier, you could find them a little more sympathetic to your purchase price goals.

ECONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO