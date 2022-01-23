ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Concerns about taxpayer money [letter]

Lancaster Online
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe article “Redacted legal bills leave taxpayers in dark” in the Jan. 16 Sunday LNP informed readers about the extremely high expenses we are paying for private lawyers that the state Legislature is hiring without telling the public what those expenses are for. Aren’t some of our legislators lawyers? Why...

lancasteronline.com

Comments / 0

Lancaster Online

Proposals to help Americans [letter]

This is in response to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch editorial “Save ‘Build Back Better’ by splitting it up,” which was published in the Jan. 4 LNP. I can understand the sense of urgency President Joe Biden and Democrats are feeling in trying to get their far-reaching agenda passed before possibly losing the control they currently hold in both houses of Congress. However, as the American citizens see it, nothing is getting done, which seems to be par for the course in recent history.
U.S. POLITICS
Lancaster Online

Voters should provide ID [letter]

It is difficult to read op-eds that I believe are so leftist and ill-informed, like the ones from Charles Blow of The New York Times. It is is also unfortunate that LNP is publishing such leftist opinions. All people, regardless of race, are generally required to present identification for the...
ELECTIONS
sfrichmondreview.com

Letter to the Editor: Repeated Replacement of Ramps a Waste of Taxpayers’ Money

Recently my wife and I came home from a week away to find our street corner partially demolished once again. We have lived about a block away, south from the Taraval Post Office, since 1972. This is the fifth time since about 1980 that our corner has been jackhammered and handicap ramps installed and or reinstalled.
POLITICS
Lancaster Online

About those times tables [letter]

Across our nation we have been blessed with some newly elected school board members who, by instinct alone, have far superior skills in choosing school curriculum than career educators who have studied education their entire lives in order to become qualified in this field. With these new directors in place...
EDUCATION
Lancaster Online

Redistricting is an outdated idea [letter]

Redistricting is so 18th-century. In my view, it was part of a good Constitution when there were 13 states with a total population of about 4 million people. It was good when people could not travel faster than horses, good when people could not be heard beyond the sound of their voices, and good when only a few newspapers carried news to the public. There was a need for everyone to have a representative within walking distance.
U.S. POLITICS
Lancaster Online

A reminder about Smucker [letter]

Is today a good day to remind everyone that U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker voted against certifying the legally cast and counted ballots of his constituents in the 2020 election? It’s puzzling, because I clearly remember that his name was on the same ballot. Karen Deering. Lancaster Township.
LANCASTER, PA
Lancaster Online

Where are the good GOP legislators? [letter]

I used to sing “Where Have All the Flowers Gone” in coffeehouses in college. Now I’m singing “Where Have All the Good Republicans Gone?”. Remember those courageous Republican legislators who stood up for our free and fair election and the peaceful transfer of power — even after the Capitol insurrection and as they feared for their lives?
CONGRESS & COURTS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
Lancaster Online

Housing First op-ed excellent [letter]

I commend LNP | LancasterOnline for publishing, and Curtis Villanueva Jantzi for writing, the Jan. 19 op-ed “Lancaster needs permanent Housing First.”. I read LNP | LancasterOnline almost every day, and rarely do I see such a finely written piece. Jantzi deserves a standing ovation for presenting a concise,...
LANCASTER, PA
Tri-City Herald

Rep. Brad Klippert wasted taxpayer money and other Tri-City Herald letters to the editor

Beginning in 2011, the state of Washington converted to an all-mail in voting process. While there may have been some minor voting irregularities in the system, they were no more frequent than previous system of in-person and mail/absentee voting. The Eighth District state legislator (Brad Klippert) and two of his fellow legislators attended the Mike Lindell cyber symposium at the expense of the Washington taxpayer is a waste of taxpayer money. The Eighth District people elected Klippert to represent the people for the good of the people, and I see no useful purpose in attending a symposium that alleges widespread election fraud. He seems to be channeling his inner Greene, Boebert, Gosar, etc. to curry the favor of the former president. The people need legislators who have a 360-degree view of all the people they represent. Not just representing those who think like Klippert. The Eighth District needs to vote him out, and his run for the Fourth District Congress must be defeated.
KENNEWICK, WA
Popculture

2 Stimulus Checks This February? How It's a Real Possibility

After the Biden administration's Build Back Better legislation failed to pass the Senate, the Child Tax Credit payments that American families have been receiving were ended. Then it was proposed that citizens who are eligible could possibly receive two of the stimulus payments in February, which would make up for the lost payment from January. Now, it's been announced that families who received the Child Tax Credit payments can be paid the remainder of their money by making sure to note on their taxes the details sent to them in a letter from the IRS, which can be read up on here.
INCOME TAX
The Independent

Stephen Breyer: Why justice is stepping down from Supreme Court after rebuffing calls to retire

Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer spent the last year fighting to keep the polarisation and politicisation that have swept through American politics out of the judiciary. But his decision to retire with the Senate under Democratic control reflects a recognition that his heartfelt efforts had to give way to political reality. Mr Breyer, who was named to the high court in 1994 by then-president Bill Clinton, became a target of left-wing anger last summer when the court ended its 2020-2021 term without an announcement that he would step down to allow President Joe Biden, a Democrat, to name his...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Lancaster Online

Regarding certain ‘rights’ [letter]

Some people think that if they’re born in this country, they’re entitled to certain rights and freedoms. That’s true. But I’d like to think I didn’t serve four years in the military to protect your right and freedom to be stupid. Get a shot!. Wear...
Lancaster Online

On democracy, autocracy and lies [letter]

The U.S. government is a model of democracy for countries around the world. A key element of that is our holding of regular, well-managed elections in which all qualified are encouraged to vote. The 2020 election was an excellent example of this. We had the highest vote total in our history. Those votes were closely and critically scrutinized all around the country and were found to be accurate.
POLITICS
Lancaster Online

Stand up for our fundamental system [letter]

I greatly appreciated Ann S. Womble’s column on U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney in the Jan. 9 Sunday LNP (“On the courage of US Rep. Liz Cheney and her quest for truth”). Seven Republican senators voted to convict former President Donald Trump in his impeachment trial after the events of Jan. 6.
CONGRESS & COURTS

