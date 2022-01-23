ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beijing introduces more COVID measures as cases mount before Olympics

By Thompson Reuters
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 5 days ago
BEIJING (Reuters) -Beijing’s city government on Sunday introduced new measures to contain a recent outbreak of COVID-19, as China’s capital continued to report new local cases of the virus less than two weeks before it hosts the Winter Olympic Games. Nine locally transmitted cases were found in...

