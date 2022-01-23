ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk could be announced as soon as NEXT WEEK

By Jamie Wilkinson
Yardbarker
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrank Warren has revealed that he hopes to be able to officially announce Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk next week. It’s an exciting time for heavyweight boxing, with an undisputed champion set to be crowned for the first time in this era. However, there is a great deal...

www.yardbarker.com

