Australia

International aid reaches Tonga with clean water, supplies

Frankfort Times
 5 days ago

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Aid flights from Australia, Japan and New Zealand carrying food, water, medical supplies and...

www.ftimes.com

The Guardian

Tonga volcano: drinking water is priority as aid begins to arrive for stricken nation

Tonga’s government said drinking water was the priority as the clean-up continued a week after a devastating volcanic eruption and tsunami. A national emergency team had already distributed 60,000 litres of water to residents, the government said on Saturday. A desalination plant on a New Zealand naval ship that arrived on Friday, capable of producing 70,000 litres a day, has started drawing seawater from Tonga’s harbour.
WORLD
The Independent

Australia delivers water, telecommunications aid to Tonga

Three flights from Australia carrying food, water, medical supplies and telecommunications equipment landed in Tonga on Saturday, as the Pacific nation continues to grapple with the aftermath of an underwater volcanic eruption and tsunami.Planes from other nations, including New Zealand and Japan have also brought sorely needed aid to the Tongan people, said Zed Seselja, Australian Minister for International Development and the Pacific.The first such aid arrived Thursday, after the main airport runway was cleared of ash spewed when the volcano erupted a week ago. The eruption also set off a Pacific-wide tsunami that smashed boats in New...
U.K.
Gazette

New Zealand water ship unloads in Tonga as other aid trickles in

WELLINGTON/SYDNEY (Reuters) - Life-saving water supplies from a New Zealand navy ship were distributed across Tonga's main island on Friday, as other countries battled the logistics of delivering aid to one of the world's remotest communities. Six days after the South Pacific archipelago was devastated by a volcanic eruption and...
AUSTRALIA
AFP

First foreign aid flights reach Tonga

The first humanitarian flights arrived in volcano and tsunami-stricken Tonga Thursday, five days after the dual disaster cut the Pacific kingdom off from the rest of the world. - 'Unprecedented disaster' - Three people were killed when the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai volcano exploded on Saturday, triggering tsunami waves that ripped down homes and caused widespread flooding.
CHINA
cryptopotato.com

Bitcoin Aid Reaches Tsunami-hit Tonga When Communication Lines Are Down

Set up by former parliamentarian Lord Fusitu’a, the bitcoin wallet address has received about $5,000 in BTC in about 24 hours. As per ex-parliament member Lord Fusitu’a, the island nation is on course to adopt bitcoin as legal tender by November 2022. For now, though, the cryptocurrency is being used to transfer funds to Tonga, which was hit by a Tsunami recently.
ENVIRONMENT
Gazette

First aid finally reaches Tonga as telephone lines partially restored

(Reuters) -The first aircraft carrying humanitarian supplies arrived in Tonga on Thursday, five days after the South Pacific island nation was hit by a volcanic eruption and tsunami that devastated communities and spoiled most of its drinking water. A Royal New Zealand Air Force C-130 Hercules landed in Tonga's Fua'amotu...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
BBC

Tonga tsunami: Race for vital supplies to reach volcano-hit islands

Teams are working desperately to clear ash from Tonga's main airport runway in an effort to get vital supplies to the region following a volcanic eruption. Some 200 people with wheelbarrows and shovels are sweeping the site so flights can deliver food and drinking water to the Pacific islands. New...
AUSTRALIA
BBC

Tonga: First foreign aid planes arrive bearing crucial supplies

The first foreign aid planes have arrived in Tonga, bearing much-needed supplies for the Pacific nation which was left devastated by a volcanic eruption and subsequent tsunami on Saturday. New Zealand said its military plane landed at Tonga's main airport after workers cleared ash from the runway. Australia also confirmed...
AUSTRALIA
