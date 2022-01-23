ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

The King’s Daughter

By Justin Hall
nowhabersham.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe King’s Daughter is the sort of fantasy adventure that the Walden Media Company would’ve loved to have been a part of. There’s a sense of whimsy speckled throughout complete with religious underpinnings, but overall, it assembles all the tools to tell its story without leaving an indelible impression by the...

nowhabersham.com

The Hollywood Reporter

‘Belfast’ Stars Jamie Dornan, Caitriona Balfe Drew From Personal Experiences to Play a Married Couple Caught in a Tumultuous Time

For Caitríona Balfe and Jamie Dornan, working on Focus Features’ Belfast was unlike anything they’d done before. The actress, who plays Ma in Kenneth Branagh’s film based on his childhood, felt drawn to the story when she saw that the script was focused on ordinary people instead of the politics and ideology of Northern Ireland — which she often sees in projects that come her way. For Dornan, who plays Balfe’s husband, Pa, Belfast was set in his hometown, and he was enticed by the truthful story of a family struggling with crippling decisions, grief and unconditional love. Plus, they got...
MOVIES
Newsday

'The King's Daughter' review: Generic combination of royal-themed fairy tale, magical fantasy

RATED PG (some mild innuendo) BOTTOM LINE A generic combination of royal-themed fairy tale and magical fantasy. In "The King’s Daughter," Kaya Scodelario plays Marie-Josèphe D’Alember, a young woman raised in a convent. Headstrong and rebellious, but musically gifted, she is one day whisked away to Versailles to compose a new piece for King Louis XIV (Pierce Brosnan). There’s little mystery about their relationship — see the film’s title — but there is a twist to this story in the form of a captive mermaid who must be rescued from a terrible fate.
MOVIES
Variety

From Timothée Chalamet to Chloe Zhao, Variety’s 10 to Watch Series Has Spotlighted Emerging Talent for 25 Years

For the past 25 years, Variety editors and staff have compiled annual lists of industry talent to look out for, stretching various capacities, including directors, writers, producers, cinematographers, and comics. When looking back on the lists from each year, it’s striking to see how many impactful names have blossomed with hugely successful careers within Hollywood, and with some of the individuals taking a surprising route to stardom. It also underscores the innate ability of the Variety team to discover and take early note of the many talented people who have become entertainment icons over several generations. The first 10 Actors to...
MOVIES
ourquadcities.com

At the Movies | “Redeeming Love” & “The King’s Daughter”

It’s time for our weekly look at the movies! As always Movie Mike is here to discuss last week’s hits and misses and preview the new films coming out this week! This week we have 2 new films: romance/historical drama “Redeeming Love” and adventure/fantasy “The King’s Daughter”.
MOVIES
The Guardian

The King’s Daughter: Pierce Brosnan’s cursed mermaid stabbing movie finally gets released

From its title alone, you may be forgiven for thinking that The King’s Daughter is a film about a king’s daughter. It isn’t. It’s about Pierce Brosnan’s berserk quest to achieve immortality by stabbing a mermaid through the heart. True, there is a king in it; and, yes, he does have a daughter. But I have to make this perfectly clear, it’s actually a film about Pierce Brosnan trying to murder a mermaid through the heart.
MOVIES
Variety

Oscars: Can Penélope Cruz and Javier Bardem Be the Fourth Married Couple Nominated in the Same Year?

Penélope Cruz is luxuriously refined in “Parallel Mothers,” a performance that has picked up critical acclaim and notable accolades since debuting at Venice. The voting bloc of the international community is a key demographic that pushed last year’s “The Father” from Florian Zeller, another Sony Pictures Classics feature, to perform exceptionally well with the Academy despite significant misses from key guild groups leading to nominations. Zeller’s film went on to win two major Oscars for adapted screenplay (Zeller and Christopher Hampton) and best actor (Anthony Hopkins). The awards prospects for Pedro Almodóvar’s Spanish drama have been hindered by the switch in-person...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Adam Driver Lands Coveted César Award Best Actor Nomination for ‘Annette’

It’s officially the year of Adam Driver, but really, when is it not? The “House of Gucci” scene stealer started 2022 with a coveted César Awards nomination for Best Actor for Leos Carax’s musical “Annette.” France’s equivalent to the Oscars, Driver’s nomination could indicate an Academy nod also soon coming his way. “Annette,” which opened the 2021 Cannes Film Festival, earned 11 total nominations, including Director, Screenplay, Original Score, Sound, Cinematography, Editing, Costume Design, Set Design, and Visual Effects. Driver stars as standup performer Henry McHenry, who falls for opera singer Anne (Marion Cotillard) before their volatile relationship capsizes. “‘Annette’ powers through its...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Oscars 2022: Best Picture Predictions

With Cannes and the fall festivals in the rearview, the 2021-2022 season brought a feast, as studios (finally!) unleashed their best stuff for the big screen. But the new box office isn’t the old box office, and with less time in theaters, movies don’t have the same cultural impact. Movies with big budgets and established stars are adapting to the multi-platform universe: Studios and streamers spent heavily on costly spectacles that were often available online at the same time as theaters, or shortly after release. Did that make a day-and-date sci-fi epic like “Dune” feel less special? That is the...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Insanity Is Subjective’: Lady Gaga and Jake Gyllenhaal Dive Deep Into Losing Themselves in Roles

Lady Gaga (“House of Gucci”) and Jake Gyllenhaal (“The Guilty”) sat down for a virtual chat for Variety’s Actors on Actors, presented by Amazon Studios. For more, click here. Lady Gaga hasn’t added “movie critic” to her résumé yet — but she can’t help raving about Jake Gyllenhaal’s latest film, “The Guilty.” When she sees Gyllenhaal at our photo shoot for Actors on Actors, her praise is as effusive and passionate as fans who’ve watched her recent red-carpet run-ins might expect. “It was phenomenal,” Gaga says about Gyllenhaal’s 2021 Netflix film. “My heart was pounding out of my chest.” Gyllenhaal plays a...
MOVIES
Variety

Adam Driver, ‘Annette,’ Celine Dion Biopic and ‘Lost Illusions’ Lead France’s Cesar Nominations

Xavier Giannoli’s sprawling period piece “Lost Illusions,” Valerie Lemercier’s Celine Dion biopic “Aline” and Leos Carax’s musical romance “Annette” with Marion Cotillard and Adam Driver are leading the race at France’s 47th Cesar Awards, France’s equivalent to the Oscars. Other top Cesar contenders include Cedric Jimenez’s action-packed cop drama “Bac Nord,” Catherine Corsini’s social drama “La fracture,” Yann Gozlan’s thriller Boite noire,” Jacques Audiard’s contemporary love drama “Paris, 13th District” and Arthur Harari’s WW2-set “Onoda: 10,000 Nights in the Jungle.” Audrey Diwan’s Venice Golden Lion-winning “Happening” and Julia Ducournau’s Cannes’ Palme d’Or-winning “Titane” earned four nods each. Vying for 15...
MOVIES
Deadline

Grammy Winner Flying Lotus Sets Sci-Fi Horror Pic ‘Ash’ As Second Feature

EXCLUSIVE: Musician and filmmaker Flying Lotus has set the sci-fi horror film Ash as his second feature, on the heels of his body horror anthology Kuso, which made its world premiere at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival. The new film, for which the multi-hyphenate will also compose an original score, watches as a woman wakes up on a distant planet and finds the crew of her space station viciously killed, her investigation into what happened setting in motion a terrifying chain of events. Jonni Remmler penned the original screenplay. XYZ Films and GFC Films will produce, with Echo Lake on board as exec...
MOVIES
Variety

Cate Blanchett and Leonardo DiCaprio Near Oscar Records for Roles in Best Picture Nominees

The best picture prize is what every studio and filmmaker covets, whether they publicly admit it or not. But, of course, it would help if you had the star power to make it happen. Oscar winners Leonardo DiCaprio and Cate Blanchett both have proven that they have said star power with the amount of best picture nominees (and winners) they’ve appeared in over their careers. With DiCaprio starring in “Don’t Look Up” alongside Blanchett, who is co-starring in another awards vehicle, “Nightmare Alley,” both stand a solid chance of getting close to — or possibly breaking — a record. This year,...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Whoopi Goldberg, Simon Pegg, and Jane Fonda Get ‘Luck’-y with Upcoming Apple TV Film

Turns out luck is a lady… one who certainly needs a four-leaf clover right about now. In upcoming star-studded adventure film “Luck,” Broadway star Eva Noblezada voices Sam Greenfield, the unluckiest person in the world who discovers the magical Land of Luck after aging out of foster care — and becomes determined to harness its power to fix her life. The only catch? She must unite the magical creatures in the Land of Luck, who have wily minds of their own. Apple Original Films and Skydance Animation unveiled the details behind the Among those magical creatures is a lucky black cat named Bob (Simon...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Ryan Hansen, Melissa Tang Starring in Horror Comedy ‘Who Invited Them’ (Exclusive)

Veronica Mars’ Ryan Hansen, The Kominsky Method’s Melissa Tang, Timothy Granaderos of 13 Reasons Why, and Perry Mattfeld, the star of In the Dark, are toplining in Who Invited Them, an indie comedic horror from Duncan Birmingham. The feature, which Birmingham wrote and is directing is being produced by Mary Pat Bentel (This Close, Holly Slept Over). Principal photography just wrapped production in Los Angeles. Hansen and Tang play Adam and Margo, whose housewarming party is a success. However, one mysterious couple (Granaderos, Mattfeld) linger long after all the other guests have left. The uninvited couple reveals themselves to be Tom and Sasha,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Lea Seydoux, Adam Driver Among Nominees for France’s Cesar Awards

The French film academy, the Académie des Arts et Techniques du Cinéma, has unveiled this year’s nominees for the Cesar Awards, France’s top film honor. Lea Seydoux and Adam Driver are two big names nominated for the best acting honors, Seydoux up for her performance in Bruno Dumont’s France, Driver for her turn in Leos Carax’s musical Annette. Xavier Giannoli’s Lost Illusions (Illusions Perdues) leads the Cesar pack with 15 nominations. It is followed by 11 for Annette, and 10 for Valerie Lemercier’s Aline. They all compete for the top prize with Audrey Diwan’s Venice Golden Lion winner Happening, Cédric Jimenez’s The...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Berlin Names Competition Jury With Connie Nielsen, Ryusuke Hamaguchi

The 2022 Berlin International Film Festival has named the final six members of its competition jury which, together with jury president M. Night Shyamalan, will pick the Gold and Silver Bear winners of this year’s Berlinale. Joining The Sixth Sense helmer are Danish star Connie Nielsen (Wonder Woman), Drive My Car director Ryusuke Hamaguchi, French producer Saïd Ben Saïd (Elle), and Brooker Prize-nominated Zimbabwean novelist Tsitsi Dangarembga (The Mournable Body). German director Anne Zohra Berrached (24 Weeks) and Brazilian filmmaker Karim Ainouz (Love for Sale) complete the three-woman, four-man international jury. Berlin also named the three-person jury for its competitive Encounters section,...
MOVIES

