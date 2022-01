Around nine in 10 young teenagers in the UK are likely to have Covid-19 antibodies, new analysis suggests.The estimates, which are for children aged 12 to 15, range from 88.0% in Wales to 91.7% in Scotland with 90.9% in England and 90.7% in Northern Ireland.It is the first time figures have been published for this age group.The presence of coronavirus antibodies suggests someone has had the infection in the past or has been vaccinated.It takes between two and three weeks after infection or vaccination for the body to make enough antibodies to fight the virus.Antibodies then remain in the...

