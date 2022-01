A triple in a decade involves a compound annual return of 12% per year. This growth is very doable if you stick to strong companies that trade at fair valuations. Tripling your money in one year is not at all common and can involve taking investment risks that are unnecessary to achieve your retirement goals. But landing a triple-bagger over a decade is not that hard at all. It basically involves compounding your money at 12% per year. That's not an unreasonable expectation considering the S&P 500 index has returned an average annual return of 10% over decades.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO