House of Gucci left some steamy content on the cutting room floor according to Lady Gaga. During a fan question during the press tour for the film, the singer explained there was a "sexual relationship" between she and Salma Hayek's character (credit: PopCrave). He co-star laughed and confirmed it was true. Gaga joked that maybe it could make it out to the public in the director's cut. From previous comments on this press tour, it's clear that the entire cast had a ball making House of Gucci. Isn't it amazing to think that there are still details surfacing. With the way fans rally for additional content, nothing truly goes away forever. But, it seems unlikely that Hayek and Gaga's love story will see the light of day anytime soon. Read what she had to say down below.

MOVIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO