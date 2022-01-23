ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
French adventurer dies attempting solo Atlantic crossing

New Haven Register
 5 days ago

LE PECQ, France (AP) — A 75-year-old French adventurer has died on a solo attempt to row across the Atlantic Ocean. The death of Jean-Jacques Savin was announced by his friends on a...

Times Union

Jean-Jacques Savin's Latest Attempt to Cross the Atlantic Ends in Tragedy

In 2019, former paratrooper Jean-Jacques Savin accomplished a feat that few people have accomplished — much less someone in their early 70s, as Savin was at the time. He crossed the Atlantic in an unpowered barrel, relying on nothing other than the ocean’s current to get him to his destination. This year, Savin — now 75 — set out to accomplish another ocean crossing, this one powered by rowing. Sadly, the story of this voyage does not have a happy ending.
