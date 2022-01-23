ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Write your own COVID-19 news story

By John Ficarra
Times Union
 5 days ago

As Al Pacino lamented in “Godfather 3,” “Just when I thought I was out, they pull me back in,” so too it is with COVID-19. Every time we think we’re out of the pandemic, a new strain emerges to pull us back in. Weary...

www.timesunion.com

thelundreport.org

Oregonians Share Their COVID-19 Stories

Sure, there are official CDC quarantine guidelines and a new state hotline and website for people who test positive. You should consult both. But sometimes it’s good to hear from another human. These Oregonians share what was hard and what helped them get through. Musician, student: Positive diagnosis felt...
mnhs.org

History is Now: Real Community Stories from the COVID-19

Friends of ours wanted to gather socially, so instead of a virtual/Zoom event, we brought lawn chairs and sat, 20-feet apart on a tennis court in Wayzata!. We are living in a historic moment. Since April, 2020, the Minnesota Historical Society (MNHS) has been collecting and preserving Minnesotans’ stories related to the COVID-19 health crisis through an online form. Future generations will better understand this pandemic and Minnesotans’ experiences through these stories, some of which are featured online.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

270 medical experts write open letter to Spotify calling out Joe Rogan’s ‘harmful’ COVID-19 misinformation

LOS ANGELES - Nearly 300 medical experts are urging Spotify to take action against the streaming platform’s most popular podcast, "The Joe Rogan Experience," for "broadcasting misinformation, particularly regarding the COVID-19 pandemic." In an open letter to Spotify signed by 270 professors, scientists, doctors and health care workers, writers...
thebrag.com

Jen Cloher writes devastating statement on the COVID-19 situation

Jen Cloher has shared a devastating account of the current COVID-19 situation in Australia and it makes for grim reading. The acclaimed singer-songwriter posted a statement to social media, capturing the helplessness that many Aussies are feeling right now as the country attempts to return to normality while the Omicron variant continues to tear through cities.
HuffingtonPost

Jeanine Pirro May Have Just Made Fox News' Dumbest Claim Yet About COVID-19

Jeanine Pirro, who has joined Fox News’ “The Five” as a permanent co-host, made quite the impact Wednesday with a ridiculous statement about COVID-19. (Watch the video below.) Fellow panelist Geraldo Rivera called the pandemic “devastating.” “This is something that historians will look back on and say,...
iheartcats.com

Watch As ‘Ghost’ Throws Cat Across Kitchen In Chilling Video

Gone are the old ways as science and technology have banished bogeymen and creatures of lore into hiding. But every so often comes an occurrence that just can’t be explained, and those old fears of things that go bump in the night resurface from the order of the rational.
SELF

Free N95 Masks Are Available in These Pharmacies

A week after the White House announced a plan to provide 400 million free N95 masks to people in the U.S., the goods have arrived. The nonsurgical masks, which come from the United States’ National Strategic Stockpile and are set to be distributed via local pharmacies across the country, have reportedly already started arriving in stores. “Last week masks began shipping and arriving at pharmacies and grocers around [the] country,” a White House official told CNN.
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene smiles awkwardly as caller says she is ‘an embarrassment to the state of Georgia’

Marjorie Taylor Greene was left smiling awkwardly as a TV talk show caller said she was “an embarrassment to the state of Georgia”.The right-wing congresswoman was taking part in a call-in episode of the Night Talk show on local cable TV in her home state.“I just want to say thank God for Joe Biden,” the female caller said, causing Ms Green to turn and look at the hosts.But the caller was not done and added, “she is an embarrassment to the state of Georgia”.The criticism caused the Republican to tilt her head and purse her lips and force a smile...
Fortune

The WHO says the next COVID variant will be more infectious than Omicron, and it might be more deadly

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. In the short time since it was first detected in South Africa last November, Omicron has quickly usurped Delta as the world’s dominant variant of COVID-19. Omicron’s rapid spread has sparked record waves of infection in the U.S., Europe, and Asia. Yet despite its high transmissibility, Omicron has appeared less deadly than its predecessor, with hospitalization rates among vaccinated people remaining relatively low.
The Independent

Woman reveals awkward moment boyfriend mistook her positive pregnancy test for Covid test

This TikTok gives a whole new meaning to the phrase, “I tested positive”.In a hilarious video that now has over 16 million views, TikToker Hannah Alexis Grace shared her boyfriend’s confused reaction to finding out she’s pregnant over text.The TikTok begins with screenshots from the couple’s conversation, with a voiceover saying “Here’s how telling my boyfriend I’m pregnant went.” Hannah tells her partner, Charlie, that she finally knows why she feels ill, and sends him a picture of a positive pregnancy test. His response? “Are you joking me”.He asks his girlfriend if anyone knows she’s positive, to which she responds...
The Independent

Moderator fired from anti-work subreddit after disastrous Fox News interview

The popular Reddit forum r/antiwork, which focuses on ways to reform exploitative labour systems and in which users commiserate over pandemic working conditions, has removed a moderator following a contentious Fox News interview.Moderator “Abolishwork”, real name Doreen Ford, appeared on Jesse Watters’ show on Fox News earlier this week.In the aftermath of the testy exchange in which the host was openly contemptuous about the movement, the forum went private.A statement from the forum posted on Reddit on Thursday reads: “Regarding Abolishwork, we are planning to remove her from her moderation duties and have contacted the admins for the removal...
Fortune

Doctor predicts half the world will have omicron within a month, but WHO warns it’s ‘dangerous’ to assume it’s the end of the pandemic

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. The relentless global surge of the Omicron coronavirus variant may infect half of the world’s population by March 2022, according to a prominent scientist writing in a major medical journal.
