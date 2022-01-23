Write your own COVID-19 news story

The popular Reddit forum r/antiwork, which focuses on ways to reform exploitative labour systems and in which users commiserate over pandemic working conditions, has removed a moderator following a contentious Fox News interview.Moderator “Abolishwork”, real name Doreen Ford, appeared on Jesse Watters’ show on Fox News earlier this week.In the aftermath of the testy exchange in which the host was openly contemptuous about the movement, the forum went private.A statement from the forum posted on Reddit on Thursday reads: “Regarding Abolishwork, we are planning to remove her from her moderation duties and have contacted the admins for the removal...
