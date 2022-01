With crime rising in many big cities it is imperative that San Diego County have the necessary public safety officers to keep us safe. For our upcoming Board meeting, I have partnered with Supervisor Joel Anderson to address anticipated shortages of public safety officers in San Diego County. These brave men and women have put themselves in harm’s way and now are looking at staffing shortages, which will lead to burnout. We must make sure they have all the tools to help them succeed.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO