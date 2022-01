Leading anti-vaxxer Robert F Kennedy Jr has denied comparing vaccine mandates to life under the Nazis and claimed he was trying to say modern technology was set to lead to “tyrannical regimes”.At a rally last weekend in Washington DC, where thousands marched to protest the against vaccine mandates, Mr Kennedy, a member of the celebrated political clan, said the US was experiencing what he considered “turnkey totalitarianism”.“They are putting in place all of these technological mechanisms for control we’ve never seen before. It’s been the ambition of every totalitarian state since the beginning of mankind to control every aspect...

HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO