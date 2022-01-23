ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seoul says it paid Iran’s delinquent UN dues to restore vote

Kansas City Star
 5 days ago

Using Iranian bank funds freed from American sanctions, South Korea has paid Iran's $18 million in delinquent dues owed to the United Nations, Seoul said Sunday. The step was apparently approved by Washington to restore Tehran's suspended voting rights at the world body. The South Korean Foreign Ministry said...

www.kansascity.com

