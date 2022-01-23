This Might Be The Next Cinema Gear Canon Is Set To Announce

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleA few days after the announcement of the Canon EOS R5 C, speculation are already abounding about what might come next form Canon. Canon Rumors suggests these cameras and lenses might get announced next:. Canon Cinema EOS C300S. 8K Super...

The Canon EOS R5 C is a hybrid Cinema EOS camera based on the R5

What if your work is equally split between still photography and video production? The Canon EOS R5 (announced in mid-2020) is great for stills, but it’s video recording capabilities are no match for the Cinema EOS cameras. Today the company unveiled a camera that is designed for just such hybrid workflows – the Canon EOS R5 C.
suasnews.com

Canon Announces EOS R5 C Mirrorless Cinema 8K Full-Frame Camera

B&H Photo is excited to share the announcement of Canon EOS R5 C, compact, hybrid camera that is ideal for journalists, event photographers, and drone users who routinely capture stills and video over the course of their workday. This RF-mount mirrorless camera combines the resolution and speed of EOS R5 stills capture with the unlimited recording length and additional video features of the EOS Cinema line, including 12-bit Cinema RAW Light recording. Canon C70 users will also be glad to explore some new firmware updates for that Cinema line camera.
TechRadar

How to watch today's big Canon Cinema EOS camera launch

The Canon EOS Cinema event is set to start on Wednesday January 18 at 7am EST / 12pm GMT / 11pm AEDT. How long will the event last? Depending on how much Canon has to show, the event could last 30 minutes to one hour. In the market for a...
starkinsider.com

Canon EOS R5 C: An all-in-one 8K cinema camera that doesn’t compromise on stills

Canon continues its hybrid mirrorless camera push. The latest model, announced today, is an interesting one. Called the EOS R5 C, and priced at $4,499 USD, the new camera is clearly targeted at professionals and solo operators that need to shoot both photos and stills primarily in the field. Typically these sorts of users might carry two bodies, one for photos and one for video. It would appear Canon is trying to appease this need by offering an all-in-one camera that can do both jobs with equal aplomb.
DIY Photography

Canon C70 to get 12-Bit Cinema RAW Light in upcoming firmware

Canon is set to announce new firmware for the Canon EOS C70 on Wednesday, 19th January. The headline feature of the new firmware will be the introduction of 12-Bit Cinema RAW Light recording. While Canon hasn’t announced anything yet, it appears that Canon leaked themselves via their UK website stating that it was on the way and that it would become available in March. Beyond that, it reveals no other information.
Ubergizmo

Canon’s New EOS RC Combines A Cinema And Stills Camera Into One Body

These days, pretty much all cameras come with the ability to record video, with the higher-end cameras supporting resolution like 4K at 60fps. However, for the most part, a lot of these cameras were designed with photography in mind, meaning that videographers would probably need a dedicated video camera if they wanted to get the most out of their shots.
The Phoblographer

Canon’s Quad Pixel Could Be the Next Big Thing

One of the hallmarks of Canon cameras is Dual Pixel AF. First introduced on DSLRs at a time when Live View was often faltering autofocus, the technology turns each pixel into two focusing sensors. But, can Canon make the autofocus system that ranks among the best, if not the best, even better? A technology called Quad Pixel Autofocus could be Canon’s next big move. Recent patents have fueled rumors about the technology. But, just this week Canon shared that it was the only company to rank among the top five for the number of U.S. patents filed for 36 years in a row. With 3,022 patents filed in the U.S. last year, there are bound to be some ideas that never lead anywhere. Will Quad Pixel AF be one of them?
Hands On With The Canon EOS R5C, The Hybrid Cinema & Stills Camera Thats Ready For Anything

A week or so back we were lucky enough to spend the afternoon with the Canon EOS R5C, the latest addition to the Canon EOS line of cinema cameras. Now, we only had the camera for a few hours so we didn’t get to do everything that we wanted but we were able to test out some of the most exciting features including both 8K 60p RAW Lite & 4K 120p recording, time-lapse shooting and some of the stills mode functions. We were shooting with a pre production model so there might be some changes to the camera before it officially hits the market in March of this year. With that disclaimer out of the way, lets dive into the camera and our thoughts!
sonyalpharumors.com

Competition news: Canon announced the R5c with 8k6p for $4499

Today Canon announced their new R5c video focused camera version (specs at BHphoto and Adorama). This might be considered an official competitor of the Sony A1 and you can find a full R5c vs A1 spec comparison on that special BH page. On the pro side this camera shoots 8k60p but on the downsides it doens’t have IBIS, a huge cooling vent and only a micro Hdmi.
canonrumors.com

Canon officially announces the Canon EOS R5 C

JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding. This site contains affiliate links to products and services. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links. MELVILLE, NY, January 19, 2022 – Imagine having the best of both worlds at your...
provideocoalition.com

The New Canon EOS R5 C Announced With 8K/60P RAW Recording Capabilities

Canon is doing something interesting. They listened to customers and responded by releasing a mirrorless camera capable of recording non-stop, uninterrupted full-frame 8K/60p. And, they’re doing it for a price less expensive than anyone else’s mirrorless 8K/30p cameras, by quite a bit. Today, Canon finally announced the long-awaited EOS R5 C Full-Frame Mirrorless Camera. The EOS R5 C is the first Canon camera to provide internal 8K (8192×4320) 60P Cinema RAW Light recording.
mirrorlessrumors.com

Canon just announced their new EOS R5C video centric camera with 8k60p

Today Canon announced their new R5c video focused camera version. It shoots 8k60p and it’s available for preorder at BHphoto and Adorama. **This post contains affiliate links and I will be compensated if you make a purchase after clicking through my links. As an Amazon Associate I earn from...
design-reuse.com

Seeing Machines Might Be the Next Arm

With CES 2022 finally over, let’s sidestep entirely the feelings of déjà vu surrounding “consumer AVs,” and “personal AVs.” In this article, I focus on details for driver monitoring systems (DMS) and announcements related to Seeing Machines, which is beginning to look a lot like the next Arm.
mirrorlessrumors.com

Will Canon announce three new R cameras in 2022…and one of them will be APS-C?

CanonRumors reports about possible three new R camera coming in 2022. CanonWatch writes:. Rumor has it that Canon might be set to release three new EOS R cameras. So, what are these cameras? One might be the already mentioned EOS R model with an APS-C sensor, said to be “maybe a little M50 mixed with some 7D“. Whatever that means. The “maybe” part sees use a bit skeptical.
Phone Arena

Samsung gearing up to officially announce the Galaxy Home Mini 2

Samsung’s next smart speaker is closing the official announcement stage. Back in November, we reported that the Korean company is working on a successor to the Galaxy Home Mini, and a couple of days ago Max Jambor (who has a reputable record with Samsung leaks) tweeted that the Home Mini 2 “isn't too far away anymore.”
SPY

This Ultra-Thin Wireless Charger Has 45,000 5-Star Reviews and Is Just $11 Today

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, SPY may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Nothing annoys people more than messy charging cables just randomly strewn on floors and by outlets. It’s an eyesore that’s nearly impossible to hide. Thankfully, there’s a sleek looking wireless charging pad that not only helps to mitigate the clutter, but it also can conveniently charge your phones while on the go. Best of all, this ultra-thin wireless charging pad is only $11 — a 45% discount...
PCGamesN

Blizzard announces its next game for PC and console, set in an “all-new universe”

Blizzard has announced a new survival game in development for PC and console that will be set in an “all-new universe”. Aside from those few details and a couple of small bits of concept art, information on the game is light. It looks like it’s very early in development, too, as today’s announcement comes alongside a hiring push for the project.
Gamespot

Next Call Of Duty Might Arrive Early | GameSpot News

The next game in the Call Of Duty franchise for 2022 might be coming sooner than we think due to the low sales of Vanguard according to Tom Henderson who has leaked accurate information in the past for previous Call Of Duty titles, Battlefield 2042, and more. Rockstar Games has...
