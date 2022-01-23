JUCO hoops: No. 16 IHCC crushes Kankakee

Indian Hills sophomore Taj Anderson (3) drives to the basket during junior college basketball action against Kankakee on Saturday night at the Hellyer Student Life Center in Ottumwa. Scott Jackson/The Courier

OTTUMWA – On a night dedicated to the successful history of Indian Hills athletics, the Warrior basketball team put on a vintage performance.

J'Vonne Hadley paced a torrid attack on both ends of the floor, leading IHCC with 24 points, seven rebounds, five assists and a pair of blocks as the Warriors topped the century mark in points for the first time this season winning 112-72 over Kankakee on Saturday during Hall-of-Fame night at the Hellyer Student Life Center. Indian Hills quickly overcame a 5-0 lead in the opening minute by the visiting Cavaliers, allowing just one field goal over a seven-minute stretch in which IHCC outscored Kankakee 18-2 to build a double-digit lead.

"I feel like we're clicking on all cylinders," Hadley said. "We really focused on this game. We knew we've been struggling a little bit more at home, so we were kind of figuring out what we needed to do differently if anything. It just came down to bringing a lot of energy right from the start and connect on the first punch before they punched us by coming out and playing how we play."

Hadley powered the Indian Hills offense in the first half with 18 points. Eddiean Tirado connected on 3-pointers during three consecutive possessions as the Warriors scored nine unanswered points, opening a 31-14 lead.

"We had a lot different guys help. I thought we were on the same page. I thought we stayed together through good possessions, bad possessions, offense and defense. We were connected for 40 minutes," Indian Hills head men's basketball coach Hank Plona said. "There were a few mistakes, but it's hard to pick this game apart. I'm glad that, on a night like this one, to play the best we have all season at home."

Three free throws by Isaiah Placide and a potential 3-point play earned by James Franklin, Jr. helped the Cavaliers pull within 31-19 with 8:33 left in the first half. The Warriors responded by scoring inside on each of their next two possessions before Tirado sank a fourth shot from 3-point range in the first half, giving IHCC a 38-19 lead.

"That's what we look like a lot on the road quite a bit," Plona said. "We take a lot of pride on sticking together on the floor and kind of swarming people. For whatever reason, it hasn't always looked like that here at home. We tried to address that head on this week, talk about it and try to figure out why that is."

The balance of the Warriors on both ends of the court included a 14-point effort from sophomore Taj Anderson, matching Tirado with a game-leading three steals on the defensive end. Anderson talked about what led to the Warriors most lopsided win of the season on the same home floor where IHCC has walked off already this season after suffering four of their five losses.

"We've been focusing a lot lately on just doing our jobs and playing to the best of our abilities. Ever since our game at Triton (on Jan. 12), we've been focusing our own energy and playing the mentality that it's us against the world," Anderson said. "We're going in every game and every practice with that mindset and it's got us rolling right now."

Tirado finished with 15 points, finishing 5-7 from 3-point territory for Indian Hills, while Ahren Freeman added 13 points to help IHCC own a 58-24 scoring advantage in the paint. Andre Harris added 10 points for the Warriors.

Jaylen Jennings came off the bench to lead Kankakee with 20 points. Placide finished with 13 points, one block and one steal for the 13-7 Cavaliers while Christian Roberts scored 11 points in the loss.

Indian Hills (17-5) will host games on consecutive nights this week, welcoming in DMACC on Tuesday night before Sauk Valley pays a visit to the Hellyer Center in a game that was originally postponed due to weather back on Dec. 15.

"It's all finally starting to come together," Anderson said. "We're starting to look good, play good and feel good."

JUCO BASKETBALL

No. 16 Indian Hills 112, Kankakee 72

KANKAKEE (13-7)

Jaylen Jennings 7-11 5-8 20, Isaiah Placide 4-12 3-3 13, Christian Roberts 3-12 5-5 11, Robert Stroud 4-6 1-2 9, Alex Stal 2-4 0-0 6, James Franklin, Jr. 2-5 0-1 5, Joshua Holmes 2-4 0-0 4, Kevin Vance 0-0 3-4 3, Amiri Young 0-6 1-2 1, Kason Williams 0-2 0-0 0, Jackson Bisungu 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-62 18-25 72.

INDIAN HILLS (17-5)

J'Vonne Hadley 7-10 9-10 24, Eddiean Tirado 5-7 0-0 15, Taj Anderson 5-12 3-4 14, Ahren Freeman 5-5 3-4 13, Andre Harris 5-7 0-0 10, Adetokumbo Bakare 3-6 0-0 8, Enoch Kalambay 3-8 2-2 8, Davin Zeigler 2-4 3-4 7, Leeroy Odiahi 2-3 1-2 5, Braxton Bayless 1-4 2-2 4, Yacine Toumi 2-7 0-0 4. Totals 40-73 23-28 112.

Halftime—Indian Hills 55-30. 3-Point Goals—Kankakee 6-22 (Stal 2-4, Placide 2-5, Franklin, Jr. 1-2, Jennings 1-4, Stroud 0-1, Holmes 0-1, Williams 0-1, Young 0-4), Indian Hills 9-29 (Tirado 5-7, Baker 2-5, Hadley 1-1, Anderson 1-8, Toumi 0-2, Zeigler 0-2, Kalambay 0-4). Rebounds—Kankakee 31 (Vance 8), Indian Hills 48 (Hadley 7). Assists—Kankakee 7 (Franklin, Jr., Young 2), Indian Hills 24 (Bayless, Hadley 5). Steals—Kankakee 4 (Franklin, Jr., Placide, Stroud, Vance), Indian Hillls 13 (Anderson, Tirado 3). Blocks—Kankakee 2 (Placide, Vance), Indian Hills 4 (Hadley 2). Total Fouls—Kankakee 22, Indian Hills 22. Turnovers—Kankakee 21, Indian Hills 15.