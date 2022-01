The Auschwitz Museum denounced Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on Sunday, after he compared vaccine mandates and passports to the Holocaust. Kennedy spoke at a "Defeat the Mandates" rally in Washington, D.C., sharing conspiracy theories about 5G and digital currency to a crowd of thousands. "Even in Hitler's Germany, you could cross the Alps into Switzerland, you could hide in the attic like Anne Frank did," he said. "Mechanisms are being put in place so that none of us can run and none of us can hide."

