As the trade rumors continue to roll out regarding Ben Simmons and the Sixers, the debate rages on regarding when the absent All-Star should be moved. An argument can be made to hang on to him until a suitable offer is presented this offseason or beyond. Others believe GM Daryl Morey should make a move before the Feb. 10 trade deadline, citing the MVP-level play of Joel Embiid. They want to strike while the 7-footer is hot.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO