Athens County, OH

Kinsler column: The 1996 outerwear crisis of Athens County, Ohio

By Mark Kinsler
Lancaster Eagle-Gazette
Lancaster Eagle-Gazette
 5 days ago

Sportsman’s Guide is a mail-order outfit that sells discounted military surplus clothing e.g., gently-worn Romanian insulated combat vests, previously-enjoyed Polish Navy pants, and overstocked Swiss Army officers’ overcoats. My late father and I both appreciated cheap stuff (ask Natalie) so he liked their catalogs too.

In the 1990s he lived in Cleveland while we lived a comfortable 200 miles away in Athens. But one afternoon our doorbell rang and the UPS lady handed me a bulky package containing one Swiss overcoat. The Remove Overrideoccasion was not a particularly joyful one, for we knew this was a bullying gift from the ever-dissatisfied David M. Kinsler, who saw the overcoats in the S.G. catalog and decided that I must have one. It was high time, said he, that his feeble son began to show some maturity in manner, character, and dress. The first step in the transformation would be for me to finally dress like a grown man, and this required an overcoat* (particularly the Swiss one, which was $17 w/ free shipping.)

Natalie and I looked at each other and shrugged. The wooly thing weighed a good 20 pounds, but I supposed it would be warm enough when outrunning wolves on a horse-drawn Russian sleigh.

Then I stepped in front of Natalie’s full-length mirror with a puzzled expression on my face. Apparently European army officers, including Swiss ones, all wore the same style of uniform. All I lacked was a monocle and a mean dog.

The lady at the Athens New to You Shop was pleased to receive my only overcoat. She said it would be a fine addition to their costume collection.

* To be fair, John T Molloy wrote that prior to 1960 (and John F Kennedy’s administration) a man’s overcoat was an important symbol of his prosperity and authority. My father always wore one through Cleveland winters.

Mark Kinsler, kinsler33@gmail.com, lives in a little old house with two cats and Natalie who, when the occasion arose, could give DM Kinsler a Look that frightened him into next week.

Lancaster Eagle-Gazette

Lancaster Eagle-Gazette

ABOUT

The Lancaster Eagle-Gazette is the number one source for Lancaster, Fairfield County and Ohio breaking news, sports, photos and videos.

 http://lancastereaglegazette.com

