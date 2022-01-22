Dale Phillips

Pastor Billy A. Dawson went home to be with the Lord Dec. 20, 2021. He was born July 18, 1936 in Duck, West Virginia to the late Harmon and Grady Dawson and had 6 sisters and 5 brothers. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 65 years, Dixie L. Dawson (Ferrebee); his children Ron (Lisa) Dawson of Norton, Linda (Ray) Smith of Akron, Lisa (Joseph) Thornton of Barberton, Judy (John) Zupancic of Norton, Daniel Dawson of Norton; 21 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his son William Dawson and his daughter Amy Kessinger. Billy moved to Barberton when he was 18 years old. He worked for Babcock & Wilcox for 32 years as a welding fabricator on 3rd shift. He was a devoted and caring Pastor of The Gospel Tabernacle in Barberton, Ohio for 33 years. He was an old time preacher man who lived the life he preached. Even from his hospital bed, during his sickness, he was still preaching. Billy never knew a stranger and those who visited him never left his house hungry. He loved planting gardens with his wife Dixie and you could always find them out yard saling together. He also loved to hunt and fish. A graveside service was held Monday, Dec. 27, 2021 at Lakewood Cemetery in Akron, with Ron Dawson and Daniel Dawson officiating. A celebration of life gathering will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.CoxFuneralHomeInc.com.

BARBERTON, OH ・ 5 DAYS AGO