Mostly cloudy to close the weekend with a few late flurries possible

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A stretch of unseasonably cold weather looks to continue as we head into the final weekend of January! Clouds have increased for our Friday as an area of low pressure begins to develop off the Southeast coast. This storm will wind up being a major winter storm, bringing blizzard conditions, for the Northeast coastline this weekend. For us, clouds will hang tight today with a small chance of rain this afternoon or evening. High temperatures today will only reach the upper 40s and low 50s. Temperatures will begin to drop tonight as cold Arctic air begins to move into the area. Coinciding with the arrival of very chilly air, an upper low will pivot through the Carolinas bringing a period of light snow showers early Saturday morning. Not everyone will wake up to snowflakes, the best chance will be for areas north of I-26. At most, a dusting is possible in areas that receive the heaviest snow showers. The best chance of snow showers will be between 2 am and 10 am. Temperatures will be sitting between 32-35° tomorrow morning which means most roads should be in fine shape. After the last of the flurries rolls out, sunshine will start to return to the area but we do expect a cold and breezy Saturday. Highs will only reach the low 40s. Very cold temperatures are expected Saturday night with a hard freeze likely. Lows will fall into the low 20s inland with upper 20s at the beaches. Don’t forget to protect the pets, plants and pipes Saturday night! We’ll still be chilly on Sunday with highs near 50 degrees. Warmer weather moves in next week with highs in the 60s by Monday and Tuesday.

CHARLESTON, SC ・ 10 HOURS AGO