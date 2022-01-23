ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mostly cloudy to close the weekend with a few late flurries possible

By Kellie McGlynn
WFMZ-TV Online
 5 days ago

SUNDAY: Not as cold with limited sunshine. High: 30. SUNDAY NIGHT: Clouds early giving way to some clearing late; there might be a stray flurry or snow shower. Low: 12. MONDAY: Partly sunny, remaining chilly. High: 30, Low: 22. FORECAST SUMMARY. A quick clipper could bring a few flurries...

Wbaltv.com

Mostly cloudy as Nor'easter to bring steady snow to Maryland

Meteorologist Ava Marie says it will be cloudy today, but not as cold, with highs in the mid to upper 30s. Isolated flurries or snow showers are possible today, but they will not be an issue while the temperatures are above freezing. Steady snow will develop this evening, as the...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Philly

PHILADELPHIA WEATHER GUIDE: How Much Snow Will Major Nor’easter Dump On Your Area?

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A major nor’easter will brew on Friday and make its way up the northeast coast Saturday. What is a bomb cyclone? This storm is going to be a big one, no matter how you slice it. It’s expected to “bomb out,” which is a term we use to describe the process of bombogenesis, or rapid intensification. The generally accepted definition of bombogenesis is a storm that drops at least 24 millibars of pressure in 24 hours. Remember, lowering pressure equals strengthening storm. Current modeling of this system shows the pressure dropping from around 996mb at 1 o’clock Saturday morning to 964mb...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WAAY-TV

Cloudy with a few flurries, dangerous wind chills tonight

Get ready for another blast of Arctic air to wrap up the workweek! Cloudy skies have kept temperatures a bit warmer this morning in the mid 30s. Our Guntersville radar has picked up on some very light flurries in southwestern Jackson County and on Monte Sano. Flurries will become a bit more widespread as the day progresses. With temperatures staying above until later tonight and the lack of moisture, no major accumulations or impacts to travel are expected. We could see a light dusting on grassy and elevated surfaces in Sand Mountain, however. Flurries come to an end after midnight.
JACKSON COUNTY, AL
The Post and Courier

Snow flurries, but no accumulation, expected in Charleston this weekend

The Charleston tri-county area is in for another weekend of chilly, blustery weather, with forecasters calling for snow flurries as a cold front moves in. The front is expected to swiftly move eastward across the area beginning late Jan. 28, ushering in cold, dry air, according to the National Weather Service’s Charleston office.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

A few snow flurries possible Saturday morning!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A stretch of unseasonably cold weather looks to continue as we head into the final weekend of January! Clouds have increased for our Friday as an area of low pressure begins to develop off the Southeast coast. This storm will wind up being a major winter storm, bringing blizzard conditions, for the Northeast coastline this weekend. For us, clouds will hang tight today with a small chance of rain this afternoon or evening. High temperatures today will only reach the upper 40s and low 50s. Temperatures will begin to drop tonight as cold Arctic air begins to move into the area. Coinciding with the arrival of very chilly air, an upper low will pivot through the Carolinas bringing a period of light snow showers early Saturday morning. Not everyone will wake up to snowflakes, the best chance will be for areas north of I-26. At most, a dusting is possible in areas that receive the heaviest snow showers. The best chance of snow showers will be between 2 am and 10 am. Temperatures will be sitting between 32-35° tomorrow morning which means most roads should be in fine shape. After the last of the flurries rolls out, sunshine will start to return to the area but we do expect a cold and breezy Saturday. Highs will only reach the low 40s. Very cold temperatures are expected Saturday night with a hard freeze likely. Lows will fall into the low 20s inland with upper 20s at the beaches. Don’t forget to protect the pets, plants and pipes Saturday night! We’ll still be chilly on Sunday with highs near 50 degrees. Warmer weather moves in next week with highs in the 60s by Monday and Tuesday.
CHARLESTON, SC
1051thebounce.com

Winter Storm Heading to Michigan Next Week

Michigan has dodged a great amount of snow and ice lately, especially when you look at what our southern friends have been getting this winter season. They’ve literally been slammed with snow this entire season. Sure, we’ve experienced sub-zero temperatures in Michigan, but I’ll take the bitterly cold, dry air over a moderately cold, wet climate any day. However, it appears Michigan’s luck is about to change, as the beginning of February is setting itself up to bring some of that moist air north.
MICHIGAN STATE
Alabama NewsCenter

James Spann: Alabama gets much colder tonight, with a few flurries this evening

James Spann forecasts some of the coldest air this season for Alabama from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo. COLD FRONT: Today will be mostly cloudy across Alabama as a cold front passes through the state. Once the front passes this afternoon, north winds of 12-22 mph will bring in some of the coldest air we have experienced so far this season. Temperatures won’t get out of the 40s this afternoon, and with a deep upper trough and very cold air aloft, a few snow flurries or snow showers are possible across northeast Alabama, despite a dry air mass.
ALABAMA STATE
abcnews4.com

Colder temps arriving, flurries possible to kick off the weekend

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The Lowcountry could see some snow early Saturday morning. A low is expected to develop offshore on Friday, with a few rain showers possible. The low will then move to the northeast, becoming a Nor'easter and bringing possible blizzard conditions from the parts of the mid-Atlantic to New England.
WAAY-TV

Chance for flurries tonight, bitterly cold to start the weekend

Still, it's worth mentioning that data sources are indicating the chance for flurries through the first part of tonight. It's possible for northeast Alabama and southern middle Tennessee to end up with a very light dusting, but as mentioned in previous forecast updates, impacts will be almost nil. All of...
ALABAMA STATE
ABC 33/40 News

The Weather Authority: Much colder tonight with a few flurries possible

COLD FRONT: Today will be a mostly cloudy day across Alabama as a cold front passes through the state. Once the front passes this afternoon, north winds of 12-22 mph will bring in some of the coldest air we have experienced so far this season. Temperatures won’t get out of the 40s this afternoon, and with a deep upper trough with very cold air aloft overhead a few snow flurries or snow showers are possible across Northeast Alabama, despite a dry airmass.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WFMZ-TV Online

Some light snow at times today followed by a coastal storm tonight

Cloudy with a little snow at times; coating in some locations. High: 34. Increasingly windy with periods of snow; heaviest south and east. Low: 17. Very windy and cold with snow at times, especially during the morning. High: 22 Low: 9. FORECAST SUMMARY. Through all the cold this week, all...
BERKS COUNTY, PA

