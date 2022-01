Let’s be honest: Hardly any other room offers as many options for your well-deserved wellness program as the bathroom. This is where we rinse the stress of the day from our body, where we treat skin and hair with fragrant care creams, rinses, and conditioners. This is where we don’t care about appointments or to-do lists, where we deal with absolutely nothing but ourselves. Reason enough to pay more attention to the interior design of our feel-good oasis.

INTERIOR DESIGN ・ 11 DAYS AGO