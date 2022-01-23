ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Trail Life troop puts out forest fire in mountains

 5 days ago
Adult leaders and scouts from Rocky Mount’s Trail Life Troop NC0834 pitched in to extinguish this forest fire while backpacking in the Uwharrie National Forest.
Trail Life Troop NC0834 members and leaders are pictured during a recent backpacking trip in the Uwharrie National Forest, where they sprang into action one night to put out a forest fire.

TROY — Rocky Mount-based Trail Life Troop NC0834 spent a recent weekend backpacking in the Uwharrie National Forest when the youths’ skills were unexpectedly put to the test.

Around 9:30 one night, an adult troop leader noticed a red glow up the mountain that turned out to be an actual forest fire of about 75 feet in diameter. After the troop contacted local authorities, instincts kicked in and the adult leaders and older boys in the group rushed up the mountain and successfully contained the fire.

Because the fire happened in a remote area, it took nearly two hours for N.C. Forest Service rangers to arrive. Thanks to Troop NC0834, there was nothing left for them to do. The Forest Service expressed its appreciation to the group.

“That forest fire was a real scare! It was great to see all the adults and youth pull together,” said troop leader Mark Ream.

Local authorities later learned the fire was lit intentionally, according to a Trail Life news release, and investigators inspected the area the next day.

Trail Life USA, the largest Christ-centered, boy-focused scout-type organization in the country, offers adventure-driven solutions that encourage boys to embrace what makes them unique and build strong relationships with other boys, mentors and with Christ.

“Many scholars and educators agree that the best way to learn is by applying and practicing what has been previously taught,” the organization’s news release states. “Thankfully, Troop NC0834 was in the right place at the right time and was able to spring into action. The group ended up saving several acres of the national forest from burning down after a leader spotted a forest fire.”

In 2021, Trail Life USA grew to more than 36,000 members in all 50 states.

