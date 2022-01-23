Amarillo entertainment in brief

ALT to present 'Murder on the Orient Express'

Agatha Christie’s Murder on the Orient Express is a plot-twist masterpiece that has thrilled mystery lovers from television, radio, and film. And now audiences have the chance to experience this lush mystery live onstage.

Playwright Ken Ludwig (Baskerville) adapts the classic thriller that features renowned detective Hercule Poirot and a cast of characters sure to have everyone in the audience guessing just who did it. Don’t miss your shot at being at the scene of this masterpiece crime.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit amarillolittletheatre.org

Fathom events presents 80th anniversary of 'Casablanca'

Regal Amarillo Star 14, 8275 Amarillo Blvd., and Cinemark Hollywood 16 & XD, 9100 Canyon Drive, will both host a Turner Classic Movies special 80th anniversary screening of "Casablanca".

Regal will show the classic movie at 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 23, and 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 26, while Cinemark will show it at 4:30 and 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 23, and at 4 and 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 26.

Academy Award® winners Humphrey Bogart and Ingrid Bergman light up the screen in one of the most enduring romances in movie history, "Casablanca".

Rick Blaine owns a nightclub in Vichy-controlled Casablanca, frequented by refugees desperate to escape German domination. Despite the ever-present human misery, Rick manages to remain uninvolved in World War II now raging across Europe and Northern Africa. But all that changes when Ilsa Lund walks through the front door of Rick's club.

Academy Awards for: Best Picture, Best Director, Best Screenplay, Academy Award nominations for: Best Actor in a Leading Role (Humphrey Bogart) Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Claude Rains) Best Cinematography, Black-and-White, Best Film Editing, Best Music, Scoring of a Dramatic or Comedy Picture.

Tickets to this special screening are $12.45 and available online in advance at www.fathomevents.com.

Cinemark to screen live performance of 'Rigoletto'

Cinemark Hollywood 16 & XD, 9100 Canyon Drive, presents The Met: Live in HD "Rigoletto" at 11:55 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 29.

Tony Award­–winning director Bartlett Sher offers a bold new take on Verdi’s timeless tragedy, re-setting the opera’s action to 1920s Europe, with Art Deco sets by Michael Yeargan and elegant costumes by Catherine Zuber.

Baritone Quinn Kelsey, a commanding artist at the height of his powers, brings his searing portrayal of the title role to the Met for the first time, starring alongside soprano Rosa Feola as Gilda and tenor Piotr Beczała as the Duke of Mantua, with leading maestro Daniele Rustioni on the podium.

The production will be in Italian with English subtitles.

Tickets for this special screening are $27.06 for adults and $24.90 for seniors and are available online in advance through www.fathomevents.com

CMA to perform at Amarillo Botanical Gardens

Chamber Music Amarillo presents Trio for Violin, Clarinet and Piano at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 12, at the Amarillo Botanical Gardens.

Chamber Music Amarillo returns to the Amarillo Botanical Gardens for more chamber music.

Texas Tech University faculty violinist Annie Chalex Boyle and pianist Daniel del Pino will join Amarillo Symphony principal clarinet Doug Storey. The trio will perform Debussy’s Premiere Rhapsodie along with trios by Darius Milhaud and noted American composer Paul Schoenfield. The Schoenfield trio program music draws on tunes inspired by the Chassidic Jews of Eastern Europe.

For more information, visit amarillosymphony.org

Globetrotters coming to Amarillo

Harlem Globetrotters bring their Spread Game Tour Amarillo Civic Center Complex Coliseum at 7 p.m. on Feb. 15. Ticket holders should use entrance #5, 7, 8, & 10.

Tickets purchased for the Aug. 24, 2021, event will be honored at this event.

The World-Famous Harlem Globetrotters are bringing their newly reimagined Spread Game tour to over 150 cities. The Spread Game Tour is a basketball event like no other. Ankle-breaking moves, jaw-dropping swag, and rim-rattling dunks are only some of the thrill you can expect from this fully modernized show.

Part streetball from the players who defined it, part interactive family entertainment, the new tour will show off the best of the Globetrotters in a dazzling exhibition of talent and game.

The Spread Game Tour introduces new premium fan experiences with unprecedented access and interaction, including celebrity court passes, meet and greets with players, and in select markets, the #SQUADZONE, where fans have the opportunity to feel like part of the show.

Tickets for this performance vary in price based on seating location and features. For more information, visit panhandletickets.com

Amarillo Symphony features guest pianist

Music Director Finalist Stilian Kirov conducts Rachmaninov’s "Symphony No. 2" and Gershwin’s "Girl Crazy Overture" (arranged by McBride) when the Amarillo Symphony performs at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 25 and 26 at the Globe-News Center for the Performing Arts, 500 S Buchanan St.

Guest pianist Fei-Fei Dong joins the orchestra to perform Leroy Anderson’s jazzy Piano Concerto in C Major.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit amarillosymphony.org

Jurassic Quest returns to Amarillo

Jurassic Quest, the largest and most realistic traveling dinosaur show in North America, is coming to Amarillo from Feb. 25-27 at the Tri-State Fairgrounds.

Hours are 1-8 p.m. Friday; 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday; and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.

The biggest dinosaur exhibit includes more than 100 dinosaurs that are true-to-detail (and size) including an incredible 50-foot Megalodon; 60-foot long, sky-scraping Spinosaurus; the 80-foot Apatosaurus; in addition to a life-size T-Rex.

There is also a realistic and interactive Baby Dinosaur and Raptor Training Experience, a giant fossil dig, an animal art tattoo station, inflatables, crafts, games and more.

Tickets are $22 for kids and adults and $19 for seniors. Kids unlimited ride passes are $36.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.jurassicquest.com/events/amarillo-tx

CMA to feature principal bass Scales

Conductor Mark Bartley returns to the Chamber Music Amarillo podium to lead the Amarillo Virtuosi Chamber Orchestra featuring Amarillo Symphony principal bass Nick Scales.

The event is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 5, in the West Texas A&M University Northen Recital Hall in Canyon.

Scales is scheduled to perform the intensely lyrical "Bottesini Concerto No. 2". The piece is one of the composer’s most performed solo works for the bass using the full range of the bass to showcase the player’s virtuosity.

The ensemble is also slated to perform Mozart’s "Symphony No. 39" known for its innovation and emotion as it was written during a particularly difficult time in Mozart’s life.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit amarillosymphony.org.

Iconic group Chicago to perform in Amarillo

Musical group Chicago will make a stop in Amarillo at 8 p.m. on March 7 at the

Amarillo Civic Center Complex Auditorium, 401 S. Buchanan St., Entrance 12.

This year marks Chicago's 55th consecutive year of touring with a setlist that includes timeless fan favorites that span multiple decades.

Chicago is one of the longest-running and best-selling groups of all time and the highest charting American band in Billboard's Hot 100 All-Time Top Artists.

The first American band to ever chart albums in Billboard's Pop Top 40 in five consecutive decades, Chicago has earned an impressive 47 gold and platinum awards throughout their distinguished career. In 2020, Chicago was awarded a Grammy for the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Recording Academy.

Tickets for this concert range from $55 to $355 depending on seating and package.

The Chicago Allstar VIP Package includes front-row seating, a backstage/on-stage picture, limited edition signed poster and more.

The Chicago Gold VIP Package includes seating in rows 2 and 3, a backstage/on-stage picture, VIP merchandise and more.

The Chicago Premium Seat Package includes seating in the remaining first 12 rows, VIP merchandise, Chicago latest tour book and more.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit panhandletickets.com

'Officer and Gentleman' coming to Civic Center

"An Officer and a Gentleman" is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. March 15 and 16 in the Amarillo Civic Center Complex Auditorium, 401 S. Buchanan St.

"An Officer and a Gentleman," based on the Oscar®-winning film starring Richard Gere, is a breathtaking production that celebrates triumph over adversity and includes one of the most iconic and romantic endings ever portrayed on screen.

Featuring the Grammy Award® winning, #1 hit single ‘Up Where We Belong’, and a

score based on the 1980’s catalogue of music that gave voice to a generation, the live stage production is a new adaptation by multiple Tony Awards® nominee Dick Scanlan (Thoroughly Modern Millie, Everyday Rapture), based on the original screenplay by Douglas Day Stewart. The musical is directed by Scanlan with choreography by

Patricia Wilcox (Motown, A Night with Janis Joplin).

Tickets for this production are not yet on sale, but will be announced and available through panhandletickets.com

'South Pacific' comes to Civic Center

"South Pacific" comes to the Amarillo Civic Center Complex, 401 S. Buchanan St., at 7:30 p.m. on April 5 - 6.

Love transcends the harsh realities of war and prejudice in this sweeping Pulitzer Prize-winning tale centered around two unlikely love affairs. Set on a tropical island during World War II, this timeless Rodgers & Hammerstein classic features some of the most beautiful music ever composed woven into an inspiring story cherished the world over.

Winner of 10 Tony Awards®, the beloved score’s songs include “Some Enchanted Evening,” “I’m Gonna Wash That Man Right Outa My Hair,” and “There is Nothin’ Like a Dame” amidst big, Broadway performances and a chorus of American sailors and Navy nurses ready to take you to Bali Ha’i.

The production is recommended for ages 8 and older.

Tickets are not yet on sale for this event, but will be available at panhandletickets.com

Tritt bringing country classics to Amarillo

Country music star Travis Tritt brings his solo acoustic tour 2022 to the Globe-News Center for the Performing Arts, 500 S. Buchanan St., at 8 p.m. Saturday, May 14.

Enjoy a special evening with the CMA and Grammy award-winning country artist. This show, which will include Tritt’s band, will give attendees an opportunity to hear some of the performer’s biggest hits, including “T-R-O-U-B-L-E,” “It’s A Great Day to Be Alive” and “Best of Intentions.”

Plan to sing along with Tritt’s vast catalog of crowd favorites like “Modern Day Bonnie and Clyde” and “Here’s a Quarter — songs that have created a devoted fan base that continues to sell-out shows across the globe. Tritt will also perform favorites off his new album, "Set In Stone", which was just released this year.

Tickets for this show range from $45 to $89 (plus taxes and fees) depending on seating and are available for purchase at panhandletickets.com