Former Ohio State and current Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow may have left the Buckeye state to go down to the Bayou and make a name for himself at LSU, but OSU fans still have a special place for one of Ohio’s own. After all, he played high school football in Ohio and is a graduate of Ohio State despite winning a national title and Heisman Trophy at LSU.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO