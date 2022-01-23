Light painting with a Harmonograph - Part 5

I first wrote to Crys Yin in June 2020, shortly after New York went under lockdown because of COVID-19, to find out about her upcoming exhibition at A.I.R. Gallery, in Brooklyn’s Dumbo neighborhood. I was hesitant to travel from Manhattan to Brooklyn, and learned from Yin that the show had been postponed. Although the exhibition eventually opened, I did not see it in the end. Months later, after vaccines had become widely available and people began feeling noticeably safer, I invited Yin to have work in the exhibition Home Cooking, for LaiSun Keane Gallery in Boston (October 23–December 5, 2021). She was the only artist in the exhibition whose work I had not yet seen in person, and when I finally saw it I was happy about the two works she sent.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 8 DAYS AGO