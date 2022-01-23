ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Light painting with a Harmonograph - Part 5

Cover picture for the articleAcancarter / Blog / Light painting with a Harmonograph - Part 5. Part 5 – 3D Imaging, Future Work and Conclusions. This, for now, will be the last part of this blog. If I find another creative seam or a different way to use the machine, I’ll post some images and...

Painting - All Mediums for Adults

Enrollment is always open! Jump in at any time! A class for painters of who want to improve their technique in watercolor, acrylic, guache, oil or any other painting media. Students work at their own pace on their individual projects. For beginning and advanced students.
Andy Ness on His Bombastic Multimedia Painting ‘Tripping the Light Fantastic’

All 20 paintings in Andy Ness’ exhibition The Satellite, currently on view at Julia Martin Gallery, showcase the artist’s idiosyncratic process, which evokes everything from batik textiles to glam rock icons. In his own words, it shouldn’t work, but it does. We spoke to Ness from his home in Minneapolis about one work in particular — a 51-by-82-inch diptych with a title that references a poem by John Milton by way of Grace Jones.
Kota Ezawa’s Flat, Stylized Paintings and Animations Shed New Light on Historic Events

The world is flat in Kota Ezawa ’s somber, stylized animations and lightboxes. Western pop culture meets watershed political events and even the odd conspiracy theory, but there’s no flat-earthers here. Still, plenty happens. American football players kneel during the national anthem; O.J. Simpson is acquitted; the Berlin Wall falls. The Beatles emerge from a plane, presidents are assassinated, and Mary Poppins floats gently down to Earth, carpetbag in hand.
Miniature Mondays Painting

Interested in learning how to successfully paint miniatures? Want to get tips and tricks to make your current miniatures look even more awesome? Maybe you just want to paint with friends or meet new ones. Whatever your goal, Mini Monday is for you! Come on in store and collaborate on miniature panting and all that goes along with it! We have covered tables, sore paints and supplies and a few staffers on hand to guide your painting, if needed.
Paintings that Honor the Privacy of Grief

I first wrote to Crys Yin in June 2020, shortly after New York went under lockdown because of COVID-19, to find out about her upcoming exhibition at A.I.R. Gallery, in Brooklyn’s Dumbo neighborhood. I was hesitant to travel from Manhattan to Brooklyn, and learned from Yin that the show had been postponed. Although the exhibition eventually opened, I did not see it in the end. Months later, after vaccines had become widely available and people began feeling noticeably safer, I invited Yin to have work in the exhibition Home Cooking, for LaiSun Keane Gallery in Boston (October 23–December 5, 2021). She was the only artist in the exhibition whose work I had not yet seen in person, and when I finally saw it I was happy about the two works she sent.
Video: Mesmerizing clip shows nighttime hyperlapse light painting made with Mavic 2 Pro and 3 Cine drones

Greek creative duo Inva + Sla managed to capture a timelapse, plus a hyperlapse, with light painting, using a camera along with Mavic 2 Pro and Mavic 3 Cine drones. This is the first-ever drone light painting animation to be minted on Foundation's marketplace as a non-fungible token (NFT) and one of the first nighttime hyperlapses to emerge from the Mavic 3 series now that the feature is finally available.
Painting happy accidents

“We don’t make mistakes, just happy little accidents,” Bob Ross said. The Utah State University Student Association Series Committee held a Bob Ross Paint Night Thursday, Jan. 13, at 7 p.m. in the Taggart Student Center Ballroom. “There was a really great turn out! We were blown away...
Watch As ‘Ghost’ Throws Cat Across Kitchen In Chilling Video

Gone are the old ways as science and technology have banished bogeymen and creatures of lore into hiding. But every so often comes an occurrence that just can’t be explained, and those old fears of things that go bump in the night resurface from the order of the rational.
Rare black diamond from ‘outer space’ goes on sale and can be bought with cryptocurrency

A rare 555.55-carat diamond from outer space is being sold at auction for millions of pounds.“The Enigma”, as the dark rock has been called, is thought to have originated from a meteoric impact or a ‘diamond-bearing asteroid that hit the planet. It is heavier than both the 530-carat Great Star of Africa, and the 545.7-carat Golden Jubilee.As well as its specific carat, the Enigma also contains exactly 55 facets or faces.Black diamonds, which are also known as Carbonado diamonds, can be dated as far back as 3.8 billion years. They are found in alluvial, sedimentary deposits, close to or on...
From rock carvings to rock music – the prevalence of bees in art throughout human history

With a looming biodiversity crisis and concerns over food security and sustainability, bees are frequently making news headlines. The importance of bees in our society as pollinators and honey producers appears to have led to their increased popularity in many artistic endeavours, such as film, social media, gaming and contemporary art. Is this new fascination with bees a recent phenomenon? In our new study, we explored how bees are represented throughout different cultures, time periods and art mediums. Their representation in art would tell us how people at different times perceived bees, which we also found has led to bees being...
8 Tips For Capturing Magical Everyday Moments In Your Home

Pictures provide a perfect way to document every milestone moment with your family and the most treasured images are captured from everyday, simple and unique moments. The following eight tips will come in handy if you want to capture and document everyday moments in your home with authenticity, beauty, and emotions.
7 Best Paint Tapes for Any Painting Project

Any painting project that requires sharp, precise lines will benefit from a roll of paint tape. This masking tape is meant to be applied to the edges of your wall or other surface before you begin painting, so when it's peeled away it will leave a clean, professional-looking edge. Plus, when used correctly, it’s sticky enough to stay in place, but gentle enough to be removed without taking any existing paint along with it. Considering how easy paint tape is to use—and its relatively low price—there’s really no reason not to grab a roll, especially if you want to ensure that you won’t have to fix any sloppy mistakes later on.
DIY Painted Valentine Box

Growing up, one of my favorite Valentine’s Day activities was designing and decorating valentine boxes. Those boxes were such treasures for me! Usually they were made out of cardboard, with various embellishments cut out of magazines and colored paper. Unfortunately, because of the materials, they didn’t hold up very well. Eventually they got buried and crushed under an assortment of odds and ends in storage.
A very strange job

Time for an update: I still use film, though. Not vast quantities, but I have a darkroom, and I'm not afraid to use it. I enjoy every image I take: I hope you'll enjoy looking at them. A very strange job. Views : 57 Unique : 47. This blog is...
Surprise, surprise

Time for an update: I still use film, though. Not vast quantities, but I have a darkroom, and I'm not afraid to use it. I enjoy every image I take: I hope you'll enjoy looking at them. Surprise, surprise. Views : 82 Unique : 64. I was exploring the idea...
2022 Dartmoor Photowalk 03 Childe's Tomb & Fox Tor

2022 Dartmoor Photowalk 03 Childe's Tomb & Fox Tor. This week Mrs T and I went out to Childe’s Tomb which sits on the outer edge of Foxtor Mires just underneath Fox Tor. We had originally planned to do this last week but given the proximity to the infamous Foxtor Mires and the heavy fog we postponed the trip, this week though the weather was significantly better. Foxtor Mires is thought to have been the inspiration for Grimpen Mire in the Sherlock Holmes novel Hound of the Baskervilles.
Save 25% On Pixum Photo Books With Our Exclusive Discount Code

Pixum is giving you the chance to save 25% on Pixum Photo Books which you can create with ease from the comfort of your own home. You can either use pre-set book templates and layouts or start with empty pages and design a book from scratch. Plus, Pixum has a free-to-download app you can use to design your photo books which are available in various sizes from small to XXL, in landscape or portrait orientation.
Samyang AF 135mm F/1.8 Prime Lens Introduced

Holdan has announced that Samyang has introduced a new AF 135mm f/1.8 prime lens that's compatible with Sony E Mount cameras, adding to the already impressive line-up of 24mm, 35mm, 45mm and 75mm focal lengths available in the Samyang autofocus f/1.8 FE series. Pricing & Availability: The suggested retail price...
