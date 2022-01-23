ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weather: Snow showers possible Sunday night, another cold week ahead

By Joe Martucci
Atlantic City Press
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe’ll start the day in the upper teens inland and the low 20s at the shore. High pressure will stretch from Maine to Miami on Sunday, though it will slide offshore during the afternoon. A west wind will warm us up a bit. Highs will get into the mid-30s, above freezing...

pressofatlanticcity.com

