ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Burns: Three Things we learned from an impressive win in San Jose

NHL
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor everything that went wrong for the Lightning in a loss at Anaheim Friday night, Saturday's performance in San Jose was a 180-turnaround for a determined Tampa Bay squad. The Lightning scored four times in the first period, overwhelming the Sharks with an offensive barrage they had no answer in slowing...

www.nhl.com

Comments / 0

Related
NHL

NHL Buzz: Gallagher could return this weekend for Canadiens

Hill day to day for Sharks; Hamilton practices with Devils for first time since jaw surgery. Welcome to the NHL Buzz. Throughout the 2021-22 season, NHL.com will have you covered with the latest news. Montreal Canadiens. Brendan Gallagher could return to the lineup for the Canadiens this weekend. The forward...
NHL
NHL

Lundqvist talks number retirement, Rangers on 'NHL @TheRink' podcast

Yandle streak, Gillies' death also discussed by hosts Rosen, Roarke. Henrik Lundqvist said he is having fun in the days leading up to his No. 30 being retired by the New York Rangers on Friday. Lundqvist joined the "NHL @TheRink" podcast this week at the NHL offices in New York,...
NHL
NHL

Fantasy spin: Evander Kane signing with Oilers

Impact of move on forward, Edmonton players for rest of this season; podcast. NHL.com has the fantasy hockey impact of Evander Kane signing with the Edmonton Oilers. For more coverage, visit NHL.com/Fantasy and subscribe for free to the "NHL Fantasy on Ice" podcast. FANTASY RANKINGS: Top 200. 100 forwards |...
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Florida State
NHL

MacKinnon injured for Avalanche during game against Bruins

DENVER -- Nathan MacKinnon was injured for the Colorado Avalanche after being hit by Boston Bruins forward Taylor Hall early in the first period of a 4-3 overtime win at Ball Arena on Wednesday. The center was down on the ice for about a minute and was bleeding from his...
NHL
NHL

Sharks-Panthers, Golden Knights-Lightning highlight weekend schedule

NHL Network, ESPN analyst Weekes picks games to watch. Each Friday, NHL Network and ESPN analyst Kevin Weekes will provide readers with three games he is looking forward to that weekend:. Minnesota Wild at New York Rangers. (Friday; 8 p.m. ET; NHLN, MSG+, BSN, NHL LIVE) I'm looking forward to...
NHL
NHL

Dell suspended three games for actions in Sabres game

NEW YORK -- Buffalo Sabres goaltender Aaron Dell has been suspended for three games, without pay, for interference against Ottawa Senators forward Drake Batherson during NHL Game No. 744 in Ottawa on Tuesday, Jan. 25, the National Hockey League's Department of Player Safety announced today. The incident occurred at 18:57...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steven Stamkos
Person
Brayden Point
Person
Victor Hedman
Person
Brent Burns
Person
Mathieu Joseph
Person
Anthony Cirelli
Person
Alex Killorn
Person
Brian Elliott
iheart.com

Tampa Bay: Bucs Losing Leftwich, MLB HoF Debate, & Bolts Cooper Disrespect

Ronnie & TKras w/ Zac Blobner This Morning: The Bucs have a lot on their plate to deal with, despite being out of the NFL Playoffs after losing to the Rams last Sunday. From Tom Brady on Instagram saying "Thank You", to OC Byron Leftwich unofficially heading to Jacksonville to coach the Jags, to Antonio Brown going on HBO and threatening to sue the team... it's, A LOT. Bucs Radio Voice Dave Moore & Pewter Report's Jon Ledyard help us break it all down, oh AND Saints HC Sean Payton stepping away from New Orleans in there too. Plus, the Bolts back home vs the Devils tomorrow, as Bally Sports Lightning TV Voice Dave Randorf calls the show w/ a bone to pick about Jon Cooper getting shafted by the NHL. Zac handles What's Up Tampa Bay w/ Wacky Turtle News & a game of Would You Rather on the MLB Hall of Fame ONLY inducting Red Sox Legend David Ortiz while shelving Barry Bonds' chances for the final time...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#San Jose#Tampa Bay#Sharks#Bolts#The New Jersey Devils
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
New Jersey Devils
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Anaheim Ducks
NHL Teams
New York Rangers
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL

Lundqvist set to have No. 30 retired by Rangers before game against Wild

NEW YORK -- Henrik Lundqvist was at Madison Square Garden a week ago when he visited the suite where his family and friends will congregate for his number retirement ceremony Friday. The former New York Rangers goalie went to the glass railing to look out at the ice. Directly above...
NHL
Yardbarker

Three things to watch for in Ontario at San Jose on Wednesday

ONT: 28.3% (1st) ONT: T.J. Tynan – 6 goals, 33 assists, 39 points. SJ: – Scott Reedy – 17 goals, 9 assists, 26 points. The LA Kings announced on Tuesday a slew of transactions that could send some key players back to Ontario. Among those that were loaned to the Reign, Alex Turcotte, Samuel Fagemo, Christian Wolanin, and Matt Villalta all could be available on Wednesday.
NHL
NHL

5 THINGS - FLAMES @ BLUE JACKETS

FLAMES (19-12-6) @ BLUE JACKETS (18-20-1) 5 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet One | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Johnny Gaudreau (48) Goals - Matthew Tkachuk, Andrew Mangiapane (18) Blue Jackets:. Points - Boone Jenner (27)
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy